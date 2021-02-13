There’s a certain amount of pressure that comes with annual expectations of CAA championships and deep NCAA Tournament runs. James Madison’s lacrosse team has dealt with that by bringing a work-hard, play-hard attitude to the field. Demanding practices and intense games have been balanced by sideline dance parties and raucous celebrations.
As the Dukes prepare to begin the 2021 season, finding extra ways to keep the game fun is among many challenges they face.
“We’ve done really well as a program to try to create best practices for COVID, but any day it can change,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “You really only have time on the field to be together. It’s important to continue creating that environment that is loose and energetic and brings out players’ personalities. If we can get them being themselves, they are better athletes.”
The Dukes boast three preseason All-Americans on the defensive end of the field - goalie Molly Dougherty and defenders Emma Johnson and Rachel Matey. But Klaes has also credited midfielders Izzy Fox and Ava Frantz, along with Matey, as being some of the preseason MVPs thanks to their ability to set the tone. JMU is going to get a lot done during their valuable practice time, but it's going to have a good time doing it.
JMU entered the season ranked No. 10 in both major national polls and were scheduled to open Saturday at No. 1 North Carolina. That game was postponed, but the Dukes’ 12-game regular-season schedule also includes five CAA contests and in-state games against nationally ranked Virginia and Virginia Tech.
For Klaes and Co. the expectations continue to be high following an NCAA championship in 2018. Last spring the Dukes were 5-1 with a pair of Top 25 victories on their resume when the season was shut down.
“When we have all of our athletes available, this team is rolling,” Klaes said. “Defensively it’s been incredible. They have a really strong presence in practice and that has forced our attack to really turn the corner.”
Here’s a look at some of the other JMU sports beginning their seasons this spring:
BASEBALL
Head Coach: Marlin Ikenberry (sixth season at JMU)
2020 Record: 10-6
Key Returners: OF/P Chase DeLauter, DH/IF Kyle Novak, INF Fox Semones, P Justin Showalter, P Nick Stewart, SS Nick Zona
Key Additions: C Braeson Fulton, P Ryan Murphy, UTIL Bryce Safferwich, P Joe Vogatsky
Schedule Format: 33 games, 24 in CAA
Start Date: March 5 vs. Bowling Green
Though James Madison was picked to finish fourth out of five teams in the Colonial Athletic Association South Division preseason poll by the league’s coaches, Dukes skipper Marlin Ikenberry is confident his experienced squad can compete.
“I think with anyone in the country,” Ikenberry said, “with the way our position players are, our pitching staff and our depth.”
JMU returns nearly its entire starting lineup from last year’s abbreviated season including smooth-swinging center fielder Chase DeLauter, who batted .382 with seven doubles, a homer and 14 RBIs in his first 16 college games last spring only to follow it up with an 18-homer, 45-RBI summer campaign with the Broadway Bruins in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
The starting rotation is headlined by power right-hander Nick Stewart and former Turner Ashby standout Justin Showalter, and those two, Ikenberry said, provide him confidence heading into any series. Stewart had options to go pro after last spring and Showalter is an All-CAA preseason pick along with DeLauter and designated hitter/first baseman Kyle Novak.
DeLauter pitched on Sundays last spring season, but is likely ticketed for a late-inning bullpen role this year. Competing for the third spot in the weekend rotation, according to Ikenberry, are redshirt freshman Hunter Entsminger, junior Liam McDonnell and freshman Joe Vogatsky.
-GM
FIELD HOCKEY
Head Coach: Christy Morgan (17th season at JMU)
2019 Record: 8-11, Lost in CAA Semifinals to Delaware
Key Returners: MF Caroline Cahill, MF Phoebe Large, MF Courtney Lynch, MF Diede Remijnse, MF Rachel Yeager, F Eveline Zwager
Key Additions: freshman Sarah Beers, freshman Zoe Campisi, freshman Emma Donnelly
Schedule Format: 7 games, 6 in CAA
Start Date: March 19 vs. William & Mary
Not even winter weather and a snow-covered field could slow these Dukes this preseason, longtime coach Christy Morgan said. She said her coaches and players all grabbed shovels to help clear their field, so they could practice in preparation for the postponed season they’ve waited for.
“There’s such an appreciation right now for being able to be back on the field that the commitment is greater than ever,” Morgan said. “The excitement is greater than ever and the emotion is greater than ever, so we’re using that to get the most out of the girls.”
Morgan said her program is in a good place as it brings back sophomore midfielder Diede Reminjse, who led team in minutes played in 2019, as well as third-year junior Caroline Cahill, who tallied five goals in the last campaign. Senior Rachel Yeager is back, too, and she had three goals and a tied-for-team-best five assists as a junior.
Freshmen Sarah Beers and Zoe Campisi were members of the Team USA Under-17 national team prior to arriving at JMU, and could be impact players immediately.
“I love this group, I really do,” Morgan said. “They’re just all in. And sometimes you have a couple of people who are on the fringe, but this year I can tell you there’s nobody on the fringe.”
-GM
MEN’S SOCCER
Head Coach: Paul Zazenski (third season at JMU)
2019 Record: 11-7-3, Won CAA Tournament, Lost in NCAA First Round to Campbell
Key Returners: GK T.J. Bush, D Melker Anshelm, D Tom Judge, M Clay Obara, M Tyler Cleg
Key Additions: F Rodrigo Robles, F Luca Erhardt
Schedule Format: 7 games, 4 in CAA
Start Date: Feb. 19 at Georgetown
James Madison put together back-to-back NCAA playoff appearances in Zazenski’s first two seasons leading the Dukes, including an NCAA quarterfinal run in 2018. JMU seems poised to make another return with one of the nation’s most experienced defenses led by Tom Judge and All-CAA goalkeeper T.J. Bush.
The Dukes will have to make up for the loss of top goal scorer Manuel Ferriol, but JMU added plenty of firepower at the forward spots, hitting the transfer market hard. Rodrigo Robles comes to James Madison after scoring nine goals for West Virginia in 2019. The Dukes also picked up German forward Luca Erhardt, who led the National Junior College Athletic Association in goals and points during the 2019 season. Additionally, Max Poelker could be an important player for the Dukes after missing much of 2019 with an injury.
JMU always plays a tough non-conference schedule, and even in a limited slate in 2021 that remains true. The Dukes open the season against reigning NCAA champion Georgetown, but at this point one of the biggest challenges facing JMU in preparing for the Hoyas is the weather as recent snow storms and the possibility of more have made it tougher to practice.
“It’s not like the end of August when we normally prepare for a season we have to deal with this stuff,” Zazenski said. “But we’ve been expecting the unexpected, just trying to prepare these guys for what has been and will continue to be a whirlwind of ups and downs. It’s been a mental test and a physical test having such a long break between competitive matches.”
-SM
SOFTBALL
Head Coach: Loren LaPorte (fifth season at JMU)
2020 Record: 13-6
Key Returners: OF Kate Gordon, P/INF Odicci Alexander, INF Sara Jubas, OF Logan Newton, INF Madison Naujokas
Key Additions: P Alissa Humphrey, C Lauren Bernett, P Isabella Smith
Schedule Format: 34 games, 18 in CAA
Start Date: Feb. 27 at Virginia
After a run to the NCAA Super Regionals in 2019, the Dukes are picked to win CAA’s South Division and are once again getting attention nationally, picking up votes in both major preseason polls. James Madison had some ups and downs during the 2020 season and dealt with plenty of injuries early before COVID-19 led to its cancellation, but now JMU is mostly healthy and looking for a repeat of 2019’s success.
Gordon and Alexander are major reasons for the optimism. Gordon was hitting the ball as well as anyone in the country last spring, batting .557 with 10 home runs through 19 games. Alexander also brings prowess at the plate and will be the Dukes’ No. 1 pitcher after winning back-to-back CAA Player of the Year awards in 2018 and 2019.
“We’re definitely upperclassmen loaded in terms of our returning starters,” LaPorte said. “We return basically every starter but one and our freshman class actually has three pitchers who are going to have to step up.”
In addition to Alexander, Alexis Bermuda and Kayla Boseman each pitched for JMU last season, but LaPorte said having more arms available than usual was key for 2021 when the Dukes could see the schedule and available roster change in a flash thanks to COVID-19 protocols.
To that end, JMU added Humphrey, along with Meredith Wells and Isabella Smith who could all be called upon to pitch significant innings this spring.
-SM
VOLLEYBALL
Head Coach: Lauren Steinbrecher (11th season at JMU)
2019 Record: 20-8, lost CAA Championship Game to Towson
Key Returners: L Karis Beasley, MH Sophia Davis, S Caroline Dozier, L Savannah Marshall, OH Danielle Nathan
Key Additions: OH Miëtte Veldman, RS Elizabeth Helmich
Schedule Format: 11 matches, 8 in CAA
Start Date: Sunday vs. Delaware
She’s been impressed with the offense so far.
“The offensive numbers we’ve been putting up in training have been the best we’ve done in 10 years,” coach Lauren Steinbrecher said before she started to laugh. “Now having said that, I don’t know if our defense is just that bad or if our offense is that good. So, it’ll be fun to play another team.”
The Dukes are slated for their first contest since November of 2019 when they open their season on Sunday at home against Delaware in a non-conference meeting. Because the two Colonial Athletic Association teams reside in different divisions for this adjusted spring, JMU and UD agreed to a home-and-home non-league series in the first week of the campaign.
Steinbrecher has a group of returning players and a few impactful newcomers that should allow the Dukes to contend for a CAA championship again. JMU has reached the conference title game in each of the last four seasons. Outside hitter Sophia Davis, a first-team all-conference pick in ’19, is the best player on the roster, while former Auburn transfer and captain Karis Beasley as well as Savannah Marshall are ball-control liberos who have the trust of their coach.
Freshman right side Elizabeth Helmich and freshman outside hitter Miëtte Veldman are likely to play right away.
“[Helmich] is just such a polished player,” Steinbrecher said. “And I’ll say the same thing about Miëtte. She wasn’t as highly recruited, but she’s impressive. I’m excited for people to get to watch her.”
-GM
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Head Coach: Joshua Walters (third season at JMU)
2019 Record: 9-12-1, lost CAA Championship Game to Hoftstra
Key Returners: F Sophie Brause, F Hannah Coulling, F/M Ginger Deel, D Sarah Gordon, M Iris Rabot, M Ebony Wiseman
Key Additions: D Alba Fernandez, M Lexi Vanderlinden
Schedule Format: 7 games, 5 in CAA
Start Date: Sunday vs. Old Dominion
His approach was to stay positive and he hopes it pays off this spring as the next evolution in his tenure at the helm of James Madison women’s soccer.
“We are just on the doorstep knocking,” third-year coach Joshua Walters said. “Our goal as a program is to be a Top 25 program and that’s the direction we want to head. … We feel really good about where we are and I kind of told the girls going into the COVID fall, ‘What if, this time that everybody looks at and thinks is difficult, what if it is the catalyst for us becoming a Top 25 team? What if this is what moved us into that realm?’”
The Dukes are a mature bunch, with four seniors and two fourth-year juniors. Senior forward Ginger Deel has played in 60 career games and scored 19 goals, which account for the 17th most in program history. Fellow senior forward Sophie Brause, one of three team captains along with along with junior forward Hannah Coulling and senior midfielder Ebony Wiseman, has also appeared in 60 games over her career. Coulling is transitioning from defender to forward this season.
“You know you have a good veteran core when the freshmen come in and have a hard time pushing into the lineup,” Walters said. “So I feel like we’re in a good spot.”
The Dukes will break in a new goalkeeper, though, after the graduation of Hannah McShea who started in 2019. Walters said Melissa Hoffheins, an ex-N.C. State transfer, and Alexandra Blom are competing for the job.
-GM
