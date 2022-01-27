Each weekend becomes a key one for James Madison from here on out as the Dukes still have the goal of saying goodbye to the Colonial Athletic Association with a regular season title.
“Down at Charleston I felt like we were very together and very focused on our goal as a group,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “But it’s certainly been an evolution.”
JMU (8-9, 4-2 CAA) takes on Hofstra (3-10, 0-5) Friday at 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center before a matchup with Northeastern (11-6, 5-2) on Sunday. The Dukes, who were banned from the CAA Tournament after announcing it November they would leave for the Sun Belt Conference, should be heavy favorites at home against a Hofstra team still looking for its first league victory.
But JMU could finish the week in an improved position in the conference standings with a weekend sweep. Northeastern has been one of the surprises of the CAA under first-year coach Bridgette Mitchell, a former JMU assistant under O’Regan.
The Dukes and Huskies are among five teams within two games of first-place Drexel. JMU has yet to play the Dragons — both Drexel and second-place Delaware are scheduled to come to Harrisonburg in the final weekend of the regular season — so keeping pace this weekend leaves JMU still very much in the mix for the regular season crown even after a rash of injuries and illness plus rough and difficult non-conference slate.
JMU picked up a pair of victories on the road last week at UNC Wilmington and Charleston, rebounding from road losses at Towson and Delaware.
“There are so many waves of the season,” O’Regan said. “We’re coming off a stretch where even though we did lose up at Towson and Delaware, I thought we battled. Now we’ve got to shoot the ball a little better. Is it a peak, no. We’ve had to go through this whole influx. You just never really know what you’ve got before games, more than ever.”
Getting into late January, for many mid-major teams the focus turns to building toward a peak in the conference tournament. JMU knows its best shot at hoisting a trophy is in the regular season, which brings a different dynamic to the coming games.
“The conference tournament is not really in your vision right now,” O’Regan said. “We know we’re not playing in it and it’s going to be 10 times worse when it is March 10 and people are going up to Drexel with the hype and the social media and we’re sitting at home. That’s going to be 100 times worse. But right now we’re on a journey. We’re on a mission to win the regular season. What we’ve talked about as a group is we’re unique. Everybody else doesn’t have the same urgency that we can play with.”
