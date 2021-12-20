James Madison used its star power Monday afternoon in Fairfax as the Dukes saw Kiki Jefferson and Claire Neff combine for 39 points and 14 rebounds to snap a five-game losing streak with a 69-61 victory at George Mason.
Jefferson had a game-high 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds as JMU (4-7) beat the Patriots for the 20th straight time. Neff, a Clemson transfer, appeared to snap out of a long shooting slump, hitting five 3-pointers to finish with 18 points as the Dukes picked up their first road victory of the season.
“We’ve been through a gauntlet here and I don’t care if it’s pretty or ugly, I just want the W,” O’Regan said in a postgame radio interview. “I just told them that I think we’ve become stronger. Once we realize the strength we have, we’ll get rolling here.”
Jaylin Carodine again dominated the glass for JMU, finishing with 14 rebounds while sophomore center Anna Goodman finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Amaya Scott finished with 19 points to lead George Mason (6-6) and Tamia Lawhorne added 13 after a hot start.
The Dukes again got off to a slow beginning offensively, going more than four minutes without a bucket to start the contest. But the Patriots weren’t much better with the ball to open the game and by the time Neff hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter for the Dukes, JMU had taken its first lead at 12-11.
JMU and Mason went back-and-forth the rest of the first half, but even with Neff warming up a bit and Carodine grabbing nearly every rebound, the Dukes couldn’t pull away as Lawhorne was on fire.
“It took us a second to kind of get our feet on the ground,” O’Regan said. “I thought we finally kind of let loose with Claire being kind of a X-factor. I don’t know if we’ve lost a game where she played well. She does a lot of different things.”
Lawhorne finished the first half a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor with two 3-pointers and 10 points to give Mason a 27-24 lead at the break while Carodine grabbed 10 rebounds for the Dukes in the first 20 minutes.
Neff remained hot for the Dukes as the second half began and by the midway point of the third period her fifth 3-pointer of the game tied the score at 35-all before Jefferson hit a couple of driving shots to give JMU a four-point advantage, its biggest of the game to that point.
JMU stretched the lead to six points on a driving bucket by Jamia Hazell to open the fourth quarter. But the Patriots battled right back and a bucket by Scott capped a 7-0 run that put George Mason right back on top.
Though the Dukes finished the game with 17 turnovers, they took care of the ball down the stretch and also shot free throws well enough to push the lead to nine points with less than a minute to go as the the Patriots found themselves in the midst of a five-minute drought without a field goal.
JMU returns to action Dec. 31 at Delaware as the Dukes open up CAA play.
James Madison 9 15 21 24 - 69
George Mason 11 16 14 20 - 61
JAMES MADISON (69) Jefferson 6 7-10 21, Carodine 1 2-2 4, Green 1 3-4 6, Goodman 4 1-4 9, Neff 6 1-1 18, Hazell 5 0-0 10, Ouderkirk 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 15-23 69.
GEORGE MASON (61) Jameson 1 0-0 3, Doster 4 3-4 11, Lawhorne 5 0-0 13, Wakefield 3 2-2 10, Scott 6 7-8 19, Rodriguez 2 0-0 4, Adams 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 13-16 61.
3-point goals: James Madison 8 (Neff 5, Jefferson 2, Green). George Mason 6 (Lawhorne 3, Wakefield 2, Jameson).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.