All along, the Colonial Athletic Association looked like a conference where anything could happen. Even so, not many predicted this for James Madison.
Drexel came into the Convocation Center Saturday afternoon and never trailed on the way to a 78-71 victory. The loss, JMU’s sixth straight CAA home loss dating back to last year, left the Dukes (8-9, 1-5 CAA) below .500 for the first time this season and ahead of only winless UNC Wilmington in league race.
“We’ve had opportunities at home,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “And we were playing well at home before conference play and now we’re not playing well. It’s something, honestly, you have to search yourself as a staff and a team. Because this is the place where you should be most comfortable.”
Matt Lewis scored a game-high 24 points to lead JMU, which was picked in the preseason to finish fourth in the CAA with three first place votes. But an overall solid defensive effort was negated by the Dukes inability to find consistent offense elsewhere as JMU shot just 35 percent and turned the ball over 15 times.
Sophomore point guard Camren Wynter nearly had a triple-double He finished with 17 points, all in the second half, and 10 rebounds with seven assists to carry the Dragons (10-8, 3-2) to victory.
“For us to get this one, we still have a young group, so it’s a big one,” Drexel coach Zach Spiker said. “We need Cam to do that and everybody who played minutes made contributions. That’s what you have to do on the road.”
The contest opened as if the entire school was in a funk an hour after the JMU football team dropped a heartbreaker in the FCS national championship game. A lackadaisical crowd generously announced at 1,967 watched as Drexel scored the first eight points and the Dukes missed 21 of their first 30 shot attempts.
And yet somehow, despite shooting just 35 percent in the first half, JMU stayed reasonably close. A mini-run by the Dukes late in the first half tied the game before Drexel got a follow shot at the buzzer from Zach Walton to go into the locker room with a slim 40-38 late.
But the second period started in much the same way as the first with Wynter heating up for the Dragons as they pushed the lead back to nine points just five minutes into the half.
“To begin halves the last two games we gave up runs,” Lewis said. “That shows we weren’t ready. Our focus is not there all the time. I know you guys see it and we see it on the court, so we have to be able to find to get to the team and stay together to eliminate those.”
JMU, despite continued offensive struggles, never let Drexel pull away and a steal and layup by Lewis with a little less than four minutes to go got the Dukes within two.
But even as JMU repeatedly got within a possession down the stretch, the go-ahead bucket never materialized and the Dukes head into a three-game road swing, starting next Saturday at Towson, looking for a way to turn it around.
“College basketball, to be good, you have to be good,” Rowe said. “You have to be strong. You have to be tough. You have to be focused. You have to be together. This stuff starts and one game leads to another and another. You don’t have time to press the reset button as much. You literally have to go practice thinking about where we are in the standings and how tough another team is on the road. If you can’t clear your mind and embrace that challenge, it gets really hard.”
