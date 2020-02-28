Wrapping up the regular season at Hofstra was always going to be a big challenge for James Madison.
It may have gotten even tougher this week as the Pride suddenly has an awful lot to play for when the teams meet 4 p.m. Saturday on Long Island.
A season after losing back-to-back Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Justin Wright-Foreman to the NBA Draft, Hofstra is back in first place in the CAA standings. But a two-game cushion heading into this week’s games got tighter on Thursday when surging Towson knocked off the Pride, 76-65.
Hofstra now has a one-game lead on William & Mary, which plays Elon Saturday. JMU is locked into the No. 10 seed in next week’s CAA Tournament, but the Pride may need a victory to secure the No. 1 spot.
Veteran Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich was anything but pleased following Thursday’s loss and it’s a safe bet he’s reminded his team how much better it needs to play if it wants to get to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.
“We got what we deserved,” Mihalich told New York-area basketball publication Daily Dose Of Hoops after the Pride’s eight-game winning streak was snapped. “They were clearly the tougher team, they were the hungrier team, they were the better team, and we’re going to look ourselves in the mirror and decide that if we want to win a championship, we’ve got to learn from tonight.”
The Dukes, for their part, are also coming off a rough performance. JMU was never really competitive Thursday against Northeastern on the way to a 20-point loss. Matt Lewis was the only JMU player to score in double figures with 17 as the Dukes shot just 38 percent from the field.
"We just didn't come out ready to compete for 40 minutes against a really good team on their home court,” JMU coach Louis Rowe told the media after the game. “When that happens, nights like tonight are hard to avoid. We need to get ourselves right because we have another really tough one waiting for us on Saturday."
If there was a bright spot, it might be that JMU held the CAA’s leading scorer, Jordan Roland, to just 11 points on 4 of 11 shooting. But Hofstra provides another tough challenge with a pair of high-scoring guards to worry about.
Desure Buie is averaging 18.3 points per game while Eli Pemberton scores 16.7 a night. But even though the Dukes and Pride have been on opposite sides of the CAA standings the past couple seasons, Hofstra hasn’t had particularly easy time slipping past JMU.
In the previous meeting this season, the Pride had to rally from 14 down in the second half behind a big game from Buie. Last season, JMU upset Hofstra in Hempstead, N.Y., behind a 40-point performance from Lewis. The Dukes then gave Mihalich’s team a tough game at the CAA Tournament before eventually bowing out in the quarterfinals.
But after Thursday it is doubtful Mihalich will let the Pride overlook the CAA’s last-place team.
“This has to be a redo,” Mihalich said. “If we’re going to win a championship, today has to be one of the reasons why. It’s going to be about how we respond to just kind of getting big-brothered out there.”
