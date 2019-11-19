The NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament is coming to Harrisonburg.
For the first time since 2011, James Madison will host a first-round contest when Campbell visits Sentara Park for a 7 p.m. start Thursday. The full field was announced Monday.
The winner will advance to take on top-seeded Virginia on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Charlottesville.
The Dukes (11-6-3) won the Colonial Athletic Association for the second year in a row while the Camels (16-2-2) captured the Big South for the second straight season.
JMU and Campbell have not played against each other since 1993, but the Dukes played at Virginia (17-1-1) last month and fell 1-0 to the Cavaliers.
In other local sports Monday:
BC Game Time Announced
BRIDGEWATER — The first-round postseason contest in the NCAA Division III Football Tournament between Bridgewater College and Delaware Valley will kick off at noon at Jopson Athletic Complex, BC announced Monday.
It’s the first time since 2005 that the Eagles will host a playoff game.
Kratz Named To All-Word Team
TOKYO – Eastern Mennonite University baseball alum and Harrisonburg resident Erik Kratz was named an All-World Team selection at catcher by the World Baseball Softball Confederation following the completion of the Premier12 Tournament on Sunday night.
Kratz started all but one game for Team USA and was second on the squad with a .381 average and two home runs.
He’s been in pro baseball since 2002 and spent parts of last Major League Baseball season with the San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays.
Fox Named Region 2B POY
ELKTON — East Rockingham outside hitter Sage Fox was named the Region 2B Volleyball Player of the Year on Monday.
Fox, a senior, led the Eagles to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament for the first time in program history this season.
Joining Fox on the All-Region 2B first team were teammates Delanie Wigley and Emma Wigley, along with Luray junior Brynlee Burrill.
