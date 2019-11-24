James Madison held off repeated advances from a feisty Liberty team and picked up its third consecutive victory Sunday afternoon at the Convocation Center, 76-53.
The Dukes (5-1) got 18 points from Jackie Benitez and 16 from backcourt mate Kamiah Smalls and had double-figure leads throughout significant portions of both halves, but couldn’t fully close the door on the Flames (1-5) until the back half of the fourth quarter.
“I thought it was a pretty good, solid performance against a really good team,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I think Liberty is as good a 1-5 team as I’ve ever seen. I think that’s a good win.”
The victory sends JMU into a short break for Thanksgiving before heading to Charlottesville for next weekend’s Cavalier Classic and an opportunity to pick up quality victories against Virginia and Central Florida.
It was another somewhat messy start for the Dukes, who found themselves trailing early for the fourth time in the past five games as Liberty’s Keyen Green scored eight of her 11 points in the first quarter.
But unlike games against Big East foes Villanova, St. John’s and Georgetown, O’Regan’s squad didn’t have to rally in the second half.
JMU began to heat up late in the first quarter with Smalls getting it done on the perimeter while fellow senior Kayla Cooper-Williams controlled the lane on both ends. Cooper-Williams finished with a season-high 14 points and eight rebounds along with four blocks and a pair of steals.
“When you see the ball going in it makes you more confident in your shot,” Cooper-Williams said. “But I was trying to be more aggressive so that it takes some of the pressure off the guards.”
JMU built a lead as big as 16 points in the first half after Benitez nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key. But even with 12 first half turnovers, the Flames were able to chip away at the lead at the Dukes went into halftime leading just 34-26.
That trend continued into the second half as Liberty battled to within six on a couple of occasions, but JMU used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to quash any thoughts of an upset.
The Dukes took advantage of 23 Liberty turnovers leading directly to 28 JMU points as the home team finally pulled away for good.
“If you turn it over you cannot defend it and it is a quick run-out two points,” Liberty coach Carey Green said. “You take that with a combination of not good one-on-one defense. They do very well driving and breaking you down.”
By the end of the afternoon, JMU was simply happy to take a victory into the holiday.
“I was still on edge for a good amount of that game,” O’Regan said. “I saw them come back on Virginia Tech a couple games ago. Liberty is a fighting school, so I was pleased with how we were able to close the door in a way, because I don’t think it is that easy to do.”
