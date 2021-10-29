WILLIAMSBURG – Cassidy Strittmatter’s fourth-period goal broke a tie and proved to be the game-winner in No. 23 James Madison field hockey’s 3-2 road win over William & Mary on Friday in Colonial Athletic Association action at Busch Field.
It was second goal for Strittmatter, a freshman, in her career.
With the victory, JMU (11-6, 6-0 CAA) finished unbeaten in conference play as the CAA’s regular-season champion and earned the top seed for next week’s league tournament in Newark, Del.
The Dukes also got goals from Courtney Lynch and Eveline Zwager against the Tribe. Entering the postseason, Zwager leads the team with 14 goals.
JMU goalkeeper Florien Marcussen, a transfer from Northwestern, tallied four saves in the victory.
William & Mary fell to 3-12 and 3-3 in the CAA.
In other local sports on Friday:
Women’s Volleyball
Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: At Yoder Arena in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action, Bridgewater College swept rival Eastern Mennonite 25-16, 25-17, 25-18.
For BC (12-12, 6-4 ODAC), Ashley Casey racked up a team-best 13 kills to go along with nine digs while Lisa O’Grady provided 11 kills and Madeline Walker had 12 digs.
In the loss, EMU’s (9-11, 7-3 ODAC) Paris Hutchinson, a Wilson Memorial graduate, had a match-best 16 kills.
BC Women’s Soccer On The Rise
Bridgewater College women’s soccer, which is 14-1-2 overall and has won five straight, is ranked No. 6 in the NCAA Region VI ranking this week and moved up two spots to No. 4 in the United Soccer Coaches Region VI Poll.
The Eagles are also receiving votes for the United Soccer Coaches Division III National Top 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.