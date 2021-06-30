Just hours after the NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors voted to allow college athletes to profit from their own name, image and likeness (NIL), James Madison was among the first schools to release a comprehensive policy.
“Over the course of my career in intercollegiate athletics, I cannot recall many game-changing circumstances similar to this NCAA change in approach to name, image and likeness,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a press release Wednesday evening. “This will require growth and adjustment over time as we live in this new environment, but we are committed to that process and providing an appropriate framework for NIL activities on our campus."
"At the end of the day, this new era of college athletics is what’s right for the student-athletes and their intercollegiate experience," added Bourne, a 1981 graduate of Bridgewater College.
The NCAA approved a waiver of long-standing rules that prevent college athletes from such money-making activities as selling autographs and endorsing products. The move goes into effect Thursday and comes just before laws in multiple states going into effect to grant the same rights on July 1.
Under the new rules, the NCAA still prohibits “pay for play” including business arrangements contingent on an athlete choosing to attend a particular school or inducements for high-level of performance.
But players are now free to use their skills and notoriety to profit in other ways, which the JMU policy lays out in detail. Some examples include:
- Starting a business
- Selling apparel or merchandise
- Paid public appearances or engagements
- Social media product promotions, sponsorship placements or appearances on platforms such as Cameo or YouTube
- Promoting a private business or business product
- Compensation for autographs or the sale of memorabilia not owned by JMU
Additionally, the school made it possible for athletes to use the JMU names, logos and trademarks in their NIL activities. Dukes athletes can sell items with school trademarks provided they go through the licensing process set forth by the JMU Foundation.
JMU players will also be able to hire talent agents and marketing professionals, but not sports agents. James Madison coaches, staff or administrators can’t help athletes land endorsement deals, leaving it up to the players to identify and land endorsement opportunities on their own.
Players must also report all NIL activities to the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.