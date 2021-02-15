James Madison moved to the top of the Colonial Athletic Association standings over the weekend. Now the Dukes are waiting to find out if they will have their best player for the rest of the championship push.
Senior guard Matt Lewis, the CAA’s leading scorer at nearly 20 points per game, missed the entire second half of JMU’s victory against Hofstra on Sunday with a left knee injury. First-year Dukes coach Mark Byington said after the game he didn’t think the injury would require surgery, but couldn’t say for sure how quickly Lewis would return to the lineup.
Monday during his weekly teleconference with the media, Byington’s report on Lewis’ health hadn’t changed much.
“He’s seen all the doctors and there’s really nothing different than yesterday,” Byington said. “We don’t anticipate it being very serious, but he did have some swelling. He’s going to see all the people he needs to see in the next day or two. I think hopefully by the end of this week or middle of this week we’ll know the diagnosis and be able to move forward.”
The CAA Preseason Player of the Year appeared to bump knees with a Hofstra player late in the first half and hopped off the court. He returned to the game a few minutes later but came up limping again almost immediately. He returned to the bench and sat out the rest of the game, wearing an ice pack on his knee much of the second half.
Lewis might wind up with some extra time to get better. The Dukes are not scheduled to play again until either Feb. 27 or 28 against Drexel. It’s possible JMU could add games for the upcoming weekend to replace two versus Delaware that were postponed when the Blue Hens paused activities for COVID-19 protocol.
“There’s definitely not going to be anything in the next couple of days,” Byington said. “Right now we are trying to finalize the Drexel game. We played them one time, so we are trying to figure out if we will play them on the Saturday or Sunday. That’s the only thing on the books right now. It’s a strong possibility we don’t play anybody this weekend.”
The CAA Tournament is scheduled to begin March 6 in Harrisonburg, though JMU would not play until March 7, receiving a bye into the quarterfinal round.
In other JMU news, freshman Terrence Edwards was named the CAA’s Rookie of the Week after averaging 12 points, six rebounds and five assists during a pair of victories over the weekend. Edwards became the third JMU freshman to take home that honor this season, joining Terell Strickland and Justin Amadi.
