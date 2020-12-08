If James Madison has its way Wednesday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the Dukes will get up and down the court in a hurry. Visiting George Washington faces the task of slowing JMU down when the Colonials arrive for a 4 p.m. tip.
JMU (3-1) comes in averaging 73.3 points per game, and have ticked the tempo up even more than past two contests since Virginia transfer Brianna Tinsley entered the starting lineup at point guard. Tinsley’s stats at 6.7 points and four assists per game are solid, even if they don’t jump off the page. But her presence and skill set have allowed the Dukes to play at breakneck speed.
“We run really well with her at point,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I think she’s got phenomenal vision. I think she’s got a good handle. I’m constantly talking to her about tempo and pushing it up the floor. Her vision is almost everything.”
During Sunday’s victory against George Mason, the Dukes dominated the fast-break points category, outscoring the Patriots 22-6 in transition.
George Washington (2-1) prefers to muck it up defensively and limit the pace. Coach Jennifer Rizzotti’s team is averaging just 55 points through three games while shooting 36 percent from the field. Those meager offensive numbers are balanced by a defense that has held opponents to 34 percent shooting while forcing 19.3 turnovers per game.
But the more Tinsley, who sat out last season, assimilates herself with the Dukes, the more JMU likes its chances of turning it into a transition game.
“For me personally, it’s felt great just to be out here after sitting out for what felt like forever,” Tinsley said.
If O’Regan is looking for tips on how to push the tempo against GW, he need only turn to his former mentor and boss at JMU, current Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks. The Hokies scored 92 points on the way to a 35-point victory over GW a week ago.
But the Dukes expect a challenge from a George Washington team that pounded Old Dominion earlier in the season and is still adjusting to injuries and transfers. Forward Neila Luma leads the way for the Colonials, averaging 12 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
JMU has played Rizzotti’s squad each of the past two seasons with the Dukes winning each time by at least 13 points. Louisville transfer Sydney Zambrotta has yet to play for the Colonials this season after breaking her finger. It’s unclear if she will be available today, but if she is it would add some extra firepower for GW.
“I think [Rizzotti] is a very good coach and they had two kids that were really good transfer out,” O’Regan said. “They are still good though. They beat ODU handily. Virginia Tech beat them handily, but I think that’s what the season is so far. It’s hard to get a gauge on people because you don’t know what people are going through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.