The start of fall camp for James Madison confirmed a few things for Dukes coach Curt Cignetti and his staff.
Running back was a strength and Cignetti was pleased with depth across the offensive and defensive lines. Only a few areas of concern jumped out, among them the question marks in the secondary.
“We got to figure out who can cover on defense,” Cignetti said following the Dukes’ first practice in the middle of last week.
That’s not to say JMU necessarily lacks talent in the defensive backfield, but there are a lot of new faces in key roles. Even so, a few days into preparations for the program’s FBS debut the JMU players were fairly impressed with how the secondary was shaping up.
“They are looking good,” JMU’s preseason All-Sun Belt Conference wide receiver Kris Thornton said. “They made some plays today and they look like they are ready for the season.”
Thornton said going against the defensive backs in practice some of the expected names stood out. Veterans Sam Kidd, Jordan Swann and Francis Meehan have made plays.
“It’s a lot of people in the secondary that are going to produce for us this year,” Thornton said.
But the Dukes are going to need help from newcomers as well. Kidd, Meehan, Chris Chukwuneke and Que Reid and Josh Surratt are among returners at safety who have already played a lot for JMU. Swann, meanwhile, is one of the few familiar names at cornerback.
Even in the offseason, the Dukes added to the safety depth via the transfer portal with former Arkansas State safety Jarius Reimonenq and Boston College transfer Deon Jones joining the mix.
At corner, Norfolk State transfer Devyn Coles could compete for playing time after three standout seasons for the Spartans.
“I think we are in a really good spot,” Kidd said. “Especially having all the transfers and everything like that. Everybody has been doing a really good job of picking up the day-by-day installments and it’s been a significant pick up.”
But especially at corner, JMU might have to rely on less experienced players in its first Sun Belt Conference season. The Dukes could turn to redshirt freshman including Antonio Webb, Nehki Meredith, Antoine Booth and perhaps true freshmen such as Salem product Chauncey Logan.
“There is a lot of young guys in the secondary,” Kidd said. “The new guys are the young guys. I think everybody is doing a really good job. I think that’s what has impressed me the most. They are picking up things really fast. All the transfers that were here in the spring, Deon, Jarius, I had seen those guys. They are great players, but a couple of the young corners have been doing a good job out there.”
