Matt Lewis is ready to take the next step.
After a season-ending knee injury in February, the James Madison standout guard is back in the gym ready to pursue a professional career. Lewis will graduate in May as JMU’s third all-time leading scorer with 1,928 points.
“The next few weeks will focus on getting strength in my knee and getting that confidence back,” Lewis said. “I’ll probably work on pre-draft and other workouts in the next month or two, but right now I’m focusing on getting my knee back in shape.”
Lewis, a Woodbridge product, came into his senior season on pace to become the Dukes’ all-time leading scorer. But the fractured kneecap and COVID-19 shortened season - Lewis played in just 18 games as a senior - cost him a shot at crossing the 2,000-point barrier.
After going down in the first half of a Feb. 14 game against Hofstra, Lewis missed the rest of the season, but was still named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year after averaging 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Now he’s hoping to follow several other former CAA stars into the NBA. Lewis has had recent conversations with former Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman and ex-William & Mary big man Nathan Knight, his most recent predecessors as CAA Player of the Year.
Wright-Foreman was taken in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft and has spent time in both the NBA and the G-League. Knight signed a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks in the fall and has appeared in 23 games this season.
“There’s confidence the success I’ve had in this conference can translate to the next level,” Lewis said. “I talked to Justin Wright-Foreman. He reached out to me and told me basically it’s a fun process to go through, but at the same time you have to grow up and become a man. You are on your own. I reached out to Nathan Knight earlier on too and those guys have been good feedback for me to learn my way around the ropes.”
The success of some of Lewis’ other CAA contemporaries also suggests he has a good shot to make it to basketball’s highest level. Former College of Charleston standouts Grant Riller and Jarrell Brantley were each drafted in the past two years while UNC Wilmington’s Devontae Cacok and Delaware’s Nate Darling both spent time on NBA rosters in the past year.
But a key for Lewis will be recovering from the knee injury in time to impress NBA scouts and executives.
“I think the NBA delay with that season will benefit him,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “He’ll kill it in the interviews [with NBA personnel]. He’ll do great with all of that stuff. He’ll have to go to workouts and they will have three or four-man groups and he’ll just have to outplay some guys. I hope they have the NBA Summer League, even if it’s not until September, because that will be something that will be good for him.”
With his recovery on track, Lewis thinks he’ll likely be ready to prepare for this summer’s NBA Draft. The league’s scouting combine is scheduled for June 21-27 with draft day July 29. The rest of the summer could be filled with workouts for individual teams.
Contrary to reports during a broadcast of the CAA Tournament last month, Lewis had no ligament damage. That fact should play in his favor in the coming months.
“In terms of longevity, that was the best-case scenario,” Lewis said. “It was sad it ended my college career, but at the same time maybe it was a blessing in disguise because I’ve had a chance to get stronger in the weight room and build some explosive power in my legs. It was bad the injury came, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it might be.”
After consecutive losing seasons early in his JMU career, Lewis considered leaving the program. The perception of being a player who could produce big stats but not victories weighed on him and there were opportunities to join winning programs in major conferences.
But Lewis stuck with the Dukes and eventually hoisted a trophy as the CAA regular-season champs this season and he could become the first player to go from JMU to the NBA since Linton Townes in 1982.
“It was something I struggled with after my sophomore year,” Lewis said of the losing. “You see a lot of guys doing it and I always wanted to play on the biggest stage at the highest level because that’s what you play basketball for. But everybody’s road is different. Loyalty is something that is really strong in my heart. It was something I struggled with, but today looking back I don’t think I made a mistake.”
Lynchburg native Steve Hood, who transferred to JMU from Maryland, was drafted in the second round by Sacramento in 1991 after two seasons with the Dukes but never played in the NBA though he did have a long career overseas. Kenhard Winchester played for the Dukes from 1985-88 but went to the NBA after playing at Averett from 1988-89.
