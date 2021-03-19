It’s a different kind of offseason for James Madison coach Sean O’Regan.
With the exception of last year’s pandemic-shortened season, it’s the first time since joining the JMU staff in 2007 he’s not preparing a team for a postseason tournament. And for the first time since becoming the Dukes’ head coach five years ago, O’Regan is facing the loss of one of his top players to transfer.
Rayne Tucker, a 6-foot-2 sophomore power forward from New Carrollton, Md., put her name in the NCAA transfer portal. Tucker was a third-team All-CAA pick after averaging 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds this season.
“She told me yesterday and is in the portal, to my knowledge,” O’Regan told the Daily News-Record on Friday. “I got texts from a few coaches about her last night, so she’s out. She just wanted to go, so I said OK. It’s a little shocking, but it’s a culture. That portal is insane.”
Tucker joins junior Eleanore Marciszewski as JMU players in the transfer portal. To date, O’Regan hasn’t heard of any more Dukes with intention to leave the program, but he plans to have end-of-season meetings with most of the team in the coming days.
The 2020-21 Dukes had the tallest roster since O’Regan took over the program, but now JMU is on the lookout for players that can add post depth. Anne Diouf, a 6-4 graduate transfer from Georgia Tech, is not expected to use the extra year of eligibility granted to players this season. But the Dukes may see the return of 6-0 forward Morgan Smith, another grad transfer from Georgetown who played in only three games this season while dealing with injuries.
Rising sophomores Steph Ouderkirk, a Spotswood High grad who averaged 2.3 points as a freshman, and 6-3 center Anna Goodman could each see an opportunity for increased playing time next season.
Goodman played sparingly stuck behind Tucker and Diouf in the rotation, but showed signs of promise when she saw the floor.
“I’m still on her train,” O’Regan said. “She’s very, very skilled offensively. For me, it’s the physicality and defensive part for her that have to raise. She’s been good all year and what I told her is she has to build our trust, and part of that is getting more minutes.”
But O’Regan and Co. have three scholarships available and are also scouring the transfer portal for additional experienced help. After finishing 14-10 and losing in overtime to Drexel in the CAA Tournament semifinals, the Dukes are eager to find a way to return to their usual spot atop the conference standings.
“I keep telling my staff, anybody who can make us better,” O’Regan said. “But obviously the priority now is a post player. I think a transfer is probably most likely. If we are trying to have somebody come in and make an instant impact, I think a transfer is more able to do that.”
“I have not done this for 14 years. I have not sat out and done nothing while the postseason tournaments go on for 14 years,” O’Regan said. “I don’t want to ever do this again. There’s stuff that I feel like we have to get better at. We’re not in panic mode, we don’t have to swing the pendulum all the way to the other side. But I’m excited to be able to do some work in the offseason and get them working together.”
