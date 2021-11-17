James Madison sophomore outside hitter Miette Veldman was selected the Colonial Athletic Association volleyball Player of the Year on Wednesday, also earning first-team all-conference honors for the second consecutive season.
Veldman, who produced a CAA-high 4.09 kills per set, was joined on the first-team All-CAA squad by junior Sophia Davis. The Dukes finished second in the conference regular season standings, but were ruled ineligible for the league’s postseason tournament after JMU announced its intention to leave the CAA for the Sun Belt Conference.
Women’s Basketball
Randolph 59, Eastern Mennonite 43: In Lynchburg, Kylie Stark had 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead Randolph (4-1, 1-0 ODAC) to a conference season-opening victory at home against EMU on Wednesday.
Mya Hamlet finished with 15 points and three assists to lead the Royals (2-2, 0-1). Constance Komara added 14 for EMU.
Eastern Mennonite 5 13 9 16 43
Randolph 7 17 16 19 59
Eastern Mennonite (43): Komara 6 2-2 14, Hamlet 5 4-5 15, Redfearn 2 1-2 5, Price 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 0-0 2, Glymph 1 0-0 2, Rhodes 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-10 43.
Randolph (59): West 0 2-2 2, O’Neil 1 0-0 2, Cabrera 1 1-2 3, Cook 2 3-4 9, Stark 6 1-2 14, Crenshaw 1 1-2 3, Kiser 3 3-4 10, Thiam 1 0-2 2, Clark 1 4-5 6, Brown 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 15-23 59.
3-pointers: Eastern Mennonite 1 (Hamlet). Randolph 4 (Cook 2, Kiser, Stark).
Bridgewater 77, Virginia Wesleyan 54: In Norfolk, Jaden Alsberry had 16 points and Erika Nettles added 15 as the Eagles (1-3, 1-0) ran away with a victory to open ODAC play. Jessica Jennings had 16 points to lead Virginia Wesleyan (0-3, 0-1).
Bridgewater 17 24 21 15 77
Virginia Wesleyan 11 16 5 22 54
Bridgewater (77): Williams 4 5-6 13, Alsberry 7 2-2 16, Shifflett 1 0-0 2, Huffman 0 4-8 4, Maynard 2 0-0 4, Nettle 5 5-6 15, Pierson 1 2-2 5, Horton 1 0-1 3, Dietz 1 3-4 5, Daily 1 2-2 4, Huskey 0 1-2 1, Wiles 0 3-4 3, 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 29-39 77.
Virginia Wesleyan (54): Jennings 6 2-2 16, Rucker 1 0-0 2, Williams 3 0-0 6, Felton 1 1-2 4, Atkinson 2 2-4 8, Collier 1 1-3 3, Norman 1 2-2 5, Carter 1 0-1 2, Winslow 1 1-2 3, Jones 1 3-3 5 Totals 18 12-18 54.
3-pointers: Bridgewater 2 (Pierson, Horton). Virginia Wesleyan 6 (Jennings 2, Atkinson 2, Felton, Norman).
