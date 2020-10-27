Haley Warden cemented her legacy as an athlete back in 2018 with a phenomenal postseason run that ended in James Madison winning its first lacrosse national championship and Warden earning Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament.
Warden continued her playing career in the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League while also returning to JMU as an assistant coach, but when a global pandemic led to the end of the WPLL, it wasn’t clear if she would compete as a player again.
At least not until Athletes Unlimited came along.
“A lot of it has carried over from the WPLL,” Warden said. “I was kind of taking it day-by-day and hopeful we would have an opportunity to play pro lacrosse on the women’s side and then we got news there was another league. I think that opened my eyes to what pro women’s lacrosse could actually be.”
Athletes Unlimited launched this year with the mission of creating better opportunities in the United States for women in professional sports. Initially creating leagues for softball and volleyball, Athletes Unlimited wrapped up its first softball season last month and added lacrosse last week with Warden as one of the first 20 players on board.
“Women’s lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States and incredibly popular among young players and fans,” Jon Patricof, co-founder of Athletes Unlimited said. “Our leagues are all about excitement, storytelling and fan engagement, so lacrosse is the perfect addition to our network of pro sports leagues, which already includes softball and indoor volleyball.”
The organization stepped away from the traditional ownership model and gave the athletes stakes, allowing players to shape the futures of the leagues and their own finances. That also led to adopting a format that differs from the traditional college game.
At the NCAA level, women’s teams put 12 players on a 140-yard-by-70-yard field and play 30 minute halves. Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse will play a format designed to speed up the pace, with eight-minute quarters, 9-on-9 game play and a 60-second shot clock on an 80-by-50 field.
“The way the league is set up in allowing players to have a say is huge,” Warden said. “We have great knowledge of the game and I think we can look at it from a bunch of different angles. I think it is good that it is an ever-evolving league. It’s going to be an interesting structure.”
Further innovations extend beyond the game play. Each player can earn points based on team and individual performances. Players can earn points on every play with a running leader board. Rosters will change each week, with the top four athletes in the standings serving as captains to draft their teams.
Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse is set to open its five-week season in July.
