Tim Jones scored 20 points and dished out six assists as Eastern Mennonite opened up Old Dominion Athletic Conference play with an 86-72 men’s basketball victory over Shenandoah in Yoder Arena on Wednesday.
Mizz Nyagwegwe came off the bench and scored 19 points for the Royals (3-3, 1-0 ODAC) while Mark Burkholder had nine points and former Eastern Mennonite School standout Aviwe Mahlong added nine points, four rebounds and four assists and Landon Swingler finished with 10 points and eight boards.
Also chipping in for EMU was Chris Simmons and Michael Watlington with eight points apiece.
Shenandoah 38 34 — 72
Eastern Mennonite 38 48 — 86
SHENANDOAH (72) — McNeill 3 0-0 6, Bizyak 2 2-2 7, Roberts 3 0-0 6, Williams 18 1-2 40, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Anthony 1 0-0 2, Adams 3 0-0 6, Mims 0 0-0 0, Simmons 1 1-2 3, Cowan 1 0-0 2, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Bihai 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 4-6 72.
EASTERN MENNONITE (86) — Burkholder 4 0-0 9, Simmons 4 0-1 8, Swingler 4 0-0 10, Mahlong 4 0-0 9, Jones 8 2-2 20, Nyagwegwe 7 2-5 19, Haderman 0 0-0 0, Watlington 4 0-0 8, Brown 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 5-10 86.
3-Point Goals — Shenandoah 4 (Williams 3, Bizyak), Eastern Mennonite 9 (Nyagwegwe 3, Swingler 2, Jones 2, Burkholder, Mahlong)
In other local sports Wednesday:
Men’s Basketball
Roanoke 83, Bridgewater 58: Andy Pack had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Bridgewater suffered an 83-58 loss to nationally-ranked Roanoke in ODAC play on the road.
Rashod Smith had 14 points and five assists for the Eagles (2-5, 0-1 ODAC) while Zach Hatter, an Easterm Mennonite School graduate, had 11 points, including a trio of 3s and Matt Ciccone had six points.
Bridgewater 28 30 — 58
Roanoke 38 45 — 83
BRIDGEWATER (58) — Ciccone 3 0-0 6, Topper 1 2-2 4, Smith 4 6-7 14, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Pack 4 5-8 16, Williams 0 0-0 0, Hatter 4 0-0 11, Caswell 1 0-0 3, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Hodge 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 13-21 58.
ROANOKE (83) — Rohan 2 2-2 6, Edosomwan 3 3-4 9, Price 1 5-7 7, Draper 7 5-6 20, Ellington 1 2-2 5, Rosenthal 3 2-2 11, Coulter 0 0-0 0, Hukins Jr. 0 0-0 0, McClary 1 2-7 4, Kuthan 6 2-2 14, Greene 2 1-1 7, Hayes 0 0-0 0, Burns 0 0-0 0, Morse 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 24-33 83.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 7 (Hatter 3, Pack 3, Caswell), Roanoke 7 (Rosenthal 3, Greene 2, Draper, Ellington).
Girls Basketball
Riverheads 49, East Rockingham 42: Abbi Ralston’s 11 points led a well-balanced effort for Riverheads in a 49-42 non-district victory over East Rockingham on the road.
Mackenzie Sacra and Taia Chandler added 10 points apiece for the Gladiators (1-0) while Dayon Moore added eight. Rounding out the scoring for RHS was Claran Massie with six points and Caitlen Sellers with four.
For the Eagles (0-1), Sarah Smith had 11 points while Haley Lucas added eight and Summer Smith had seven.
Riverheads 0 19 10 20 — 49
East Rockingham 9 7 6 20 — 42
RIVERHEADS (49) — Sellers 1 2-2 4, Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Sacra 5 0-0 10, Chandler 5 0-0 10, Ralston 3 3-4 11, Massie 2 2-6 6, Moore 1 6-10 8, Golladay 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-22 49.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (42) — Sipe 0 0-0 0,Kisling 0 1-4 1, Foltz 2 1-3 5, Sa. Smith 1 9-16 11, Jones 0 1-2 1, Lucas 4 0-0 8, Townsend 0 2-4 2, Herring 0 0-4 0, Su. Smith 1 4-4 7, Custer 1 0-4 2, Dofflemyer 0 1-4 1, Monger 0 0-0 0, Morgan 0 4-4 4. Totals 9 23-45 42.
3-Point Goals — Riverheads 2 (Ralston), East Rockingham 1 (Su. Smith).
