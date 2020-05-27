On Wednesday, James Madison athletics said in a statement its athletes are unlikely to arrive back to school next month.
“We don’t have confirmed return-to-campus plans at this point,” Kevin Warner, the Dukes assistant athletic director for communications wrote in an email to the Daily News-Record. “But early indication is that no athletes will return to campus until July.
“Our facilities remain closed at this time.”
This past Friday, the NCAA Division I Council announced that athletes in all sports could resume voluntary on-campus activities beginning on June 1. The coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of all college sports in March and that ban from the NCAA was set to expire on May 31.
JMU sponsors six fall sports – cross country, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
Hero Tabs JMU At No. 5
On Wednesday, Hero Sports released its preseason FCS Top 25 poll and ranked James Madison at No. 5.
The Dukes finished 14-2 last year, falling in the national championship game to North Dakota State. Hero Sports slotted North Dakota State as the preseason favorite followed by No. 2 South Dakota State, No. 3 Northern Iowa and No. 4 Sacramento State. JMU was one of five Colonial Athletic Association programs to earn a preseason ranking from the organization along with No. 8 Villanova, No. 15 Delaware, No. 17 New Hampshire and No. 24 Albany.
