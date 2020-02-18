BRIDGEWATER – Leah Kiracofe played her role to perfection.
She searched for and carved out her own space against the defense, snagged any misfires off the rim and could’ve taught a lesson on close-range finishing.
“I’ve been working on the low post and using the block,” the Turner Ashby forward said. “I stay in that area a lot, and I’m not big, but against most teams, I’m the biggest one so I’ve got to learn to work there.”
Her game-best 31 points boosted the second-seeded Knights to a 74-44 rout of visiting No. 4-seed Broadway in the Valley District tournament semifinals on Monday in Bridgewater and qualified for the Virginia High School League Region C tournament in the process.
TA will face No. 1 Spotswood for the district crown on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-8 sophomore, Kiracofe, poured in Turner Ashby’s first eight points of the game and first four of the second quarter as the Knights built and extended their lead. TA never trailed in the contest.
“I felt like that just got me going,” Kiracofe said, “and then I was like, ‘Well, now you know you can do it, you’re starting off strong and you’ve got to just keep that intensity.’”
And that competitiveness is what Knights (22-2) coach Rob Lovell said impressed him most about Kiracofe’s effort against the Gobblers (7-17).
Her energy complimented her intelligence, he said.
Kiracofe additionally secured 10 rebounds for a double-double and recorded three putbacks off of offensive rebounds. On the third putback, she was fouled and knocked down the free throw for an old-fashion three-point play in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t know if I’ve seen her, in a TA uniform, play with that kind of intensity,” Lovell said. “On both ends of the floor did a super job of not only scoring but played tough defense and had to work through a little bit of foul trouble even though she navigated that like a pro.
“But she sort of has that sixth sense that you can’t really coach, and seems to always end up in the right place at the right time.”
And while Kiracofe provided the scoring, the Knights never let up defensively as their full-court pressure gave Broadway nagging issues. Spearheading TA’s full-court press were junior guards Gracie Moyers and Becca Shiflet.
Moyers and Shiflet notched four steals apiece.
“We definitely always hope to be aggressive and cause a lot of turnovers,” Moyers said. “We’re a fast team. We always want to run the court as much as possible and we get that from playing aggressive.”
Broadway coach Scott Martin said: “We knew that’s what we were going to get coming in and we just didn’t respond as well as I would’ve liked us to at times.”
As part of an 8-0 TA run late in the second quarter on its way to a double-digit halftime lead, Moyers turned a steal on an inbounds pass into an easy layup for one of her only two field goals of the evening.
“Gracie is so important and is an unsung hero for us,” Lovell said.
Moyers said she and her teammates are thrilled about the win, earning their way into the district tournament championship game and advancing to the regional postseason.
“It’s awesome,” she said.
Broadway got a team-best 12 points from Hannah Phares in the season-ending loss.
