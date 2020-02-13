He’s made big-league appearances each of the last 10 seasons.
Some of those stays were longer than others, but that’s how catcher Erik Kratz keeps going as he embarks on his 19th year in professional baseball.
Kratz, an alum of Eastern Mennonite University and the Valley Baseball League’s Harrisonburg Turks, reported earlier this week in Tampa for Grapefruit League action as a non-roster invitee of the New York Yankees.
“What I like figuring out is, ‘What is my role in it?’” said Kratz, who spent parts of 2019 with the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays and the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, a Yankees’ affiliate.
Kratz, who turns 40 in June, was dealt from Milwaukee to San Francisco at the end of last spring training after playing a prominent role for the Brewers in 2018 while helping them reach the National League Championship Series. He hit .292 with three RBIs that postseason. Kratz has also played in more than 1,000 minor league games.
“So in ’17, I wasn’t on the active roster with the Yankees,” Kratz, in the midst of his third stint in pinstripes, said. “But what’s my role still there? Is it to be on vacation, hanging out and just watching baseball? Or is it to encourage somebody somewhere? In ’18, I played in every game of the playoffs, and so that’s a totally different role. Last year, we played Game 141 at the end of the Triple-A season and I started at first base.
“It’s something where I enjoy the competition, but I also enjoy seeing where I can help the team in a certain situation.”
And that’s why it’s easy to understand how Kratz, a longtime pro, maintains a deep appreciation for the drudgery spring training can be under the sunny skies and the humidity of Florida’s west coast.
He said he enjoys catching bullpens, stressing the fundamentals and building toward another regular season even if he doesn’t know if it’ll begin in Scranton, the Bronx or with another club.
“Spring training is always something where some of the veteran players go into it and they kind of dread the first two or three weeks,” Kratz said, “because the season is not starting.
“But for me, as a fringe guy, I’m always looking to improve little things. It’s the time to set that framework of what I can improve on and move into the season doing it. You can implement things at the end of spring training and once the season comes, you continue to build on it. I try to look at it as a crescendo all the way to the end of the season.”
Kratz enters spring training with a chance to be the Yankees’ third catcher even though New York signed free agents Chris Iannetta and Josh Thole – both seasoned backstops, like Kratz, to compete for that role. The third catcher, conceivably, could be slotted for the active roster with MLB expanding to 26-man squads this season, or that player could simply be stocked in Triple-A.
Atop the depth chart at the position for New York is two-time all-star Gary Sanchez while Kyle Higashioka projects as the backup.
“Knowing I’ll be possibly the number three guy is better than the other opportunities I had with other organizations,” Kratz said. “I think some of the other organizations were promising things, but that’s all here and there. You just kind of go with what’s in front of you and what you know as the best opportunity. But you really don’t know what’s going to happen, because the catching position is a finicky position that way.”
In the near future, Kratz said he’s looking forward to working with New York’s pitching staff throughout the rest of this month and into March.
The Yankees signed former Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract this offseason. The rotation also features Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino. Cole and Kratz were once teammates in Pittsburgh.
“You know what, [Cole] actually got hurt right before I got there,” Kratz recalled. “And I was only filling in for [former Pirates catcher Francisco] Cervelli when I was there, so I never got to catch Cole. He was on the team and we got to know each other and make fun of each other for a while, but I never actually got to catch him, so it’ll be exciting in spring training, getting to catch him, to reconnect with him and all that stuff.”
New York opens its Grapefruit League slate on Feb. 22 against the Toronto Blue Jays, who initially selected Kratz in the 29th round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of EMU.
