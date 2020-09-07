If you’re a baseball fan and a frequent user of social media, odds are you’ve seen the video.
It’s a clip gone viral for all the right reasons.
New York Yankees catcher Erik Kratz, a graduate of Eastern Mennonite University and former standout for the Harrisonburg Turks, showed exactly why he’s been valued in the big leagues for the last decade and why the Yankees have acquired him on three separate occasions.
He likely didn’t intend to, but this past Friday Kratz transformed the mundane – a regular Zoom question-and-answer session with beat writers – into a heartfelt snapshot revealing the motivations that have kept the 40-year old propelling forward in his own career.
Kratz was asked by ESPN’s Marly Rivera about why Hispanic pitchers treasure working with him. Yankees pitcher Deivi Garcia, the No. 3-rated prospect in their farm system, made his Major League Baseball debut on Aug. 29 with Kratz behind the dish.
Garcia is 19 years younger than Kratz.
“You’re probably going to get me a little emotional,” Kratz said as he started to shed tears. “I love seeing what they can do and I think sometimes some people forget where they come from. Some people forget that they want it just as badly and there’s people at home who want it just as badly for them. And they’re not around them. They’re not around their family. They’re not around the people there, so being older, hopefully I can be somebody to step in and help that relationship, and not everyone sees it.”
Pausing only regain his composure, he said: “My Spanish isn’t that great, but it’s something that I try and I want it to be good, and now I get to cry on Zooms because I got kids, too, and I’d hope somebody would treat my kids that way.”
Kratz has played for nine big-league teams – New York, Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Houston, Kansas City, Toronto, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh – and spent time in the minor leagues with three other organizations.
He entered Monday’s contest against the Rays as a lifetime .208 hitter. He’s never been an All-Star and he is chasing a World Series crown. He was on Kansas City’s roster in early 2015 before being waived in June of that season ahead of the Royals’ run to a championship. Kratz got close again a few years later, playing a pivotal role for Milwaukee when the Brewers reached the National League Championship Series in 2018.
But those accolades and accomplishments aren’t the primary concerns for Kratz, who’d be thrilled if any of that happened along the way.
He’s simply inspired to play the game he loves, fill a job for a club and most importantly realize the impact he can have on his teammates throughout the course of a season.
“So in ’17, I wasn’t on the active roster with the Yankees,” Kratz told me in February before leaving for spring training. “But what’s my role still there? Is it to be on vacation, hanging out and just watching baseball? Or is it to encourage somebody somewhere? In ’18, I played in every game of the playoffs, and so that’s a totally different role. Last year, we played Game 141 at the end of the Triple-A season and I started at first base.
“It’s something where I enjoy the competition, but I also enjoy seeing where I can help the team in a certain situation.”
This summer, his responsibility has been to nurture young pitchers and he’s done it flawlessly through appreciation for that duty.
Garcia threw six innings of one-run ball and six strikeouts in that debut with Kratz calling the game.
It also hasn’t hurt that Kratz has played very well since the Yankees promoted him from their alternate site in Scranton, Pa., to the Bronx.
He has eight hits in 27 at-bats and has provided New York steadiness at catcher while former All-Star Gary Sanchez struggles. On Sunday, the New York Post reported the Yankees have benched Sanchez in favor of Kratz.
“What I like to figure out is what is my role in it?” Kratz said in February. “And who knows what it’ll be this year, but I’ll be ready for whatever happens.”
