Erik Kratz isn't calling it a retirement, but the Harrisonburg resident and 19-year veteran catcher announced Friday on social media his playing days in Major League Baseball were over.
“I feel like that guys that get to retire are like Hall of Famers and the fringe Hall of Famers and the franchise players,” Kratz was quoted as saying by NJ.com. "I just want to say thank you for everybody that followed my career. I’m excited to be able to be home and figure out what my next stage is. I know God will let me figure that out and open up doors where he needs me to best use my unique career path to help others.”
Kratz, who was a two-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year at Eastern Mennonite before moving to the pros, played for 10 different big league organizations over the course of his career, putting together a career average of .209 with 31 home runs.
After seven years in the minor leagues, Kratz broke through to the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2010 and earned a World Series ring with the Kansas City Royals in 2015 despite being let go by the team in the middle of the season. He was also a key contributor with the Milwaukee Brewers on the way to the National League Championship series in 2018.
Most recently, he was called up by the New York Yankees in August.
