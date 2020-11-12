He appreciates all the stops made, every inning caught and each at-bat taken.
Erik Kratz’s playing career is over, he said, after 19 years in professional baseball and spending parts of the last 11 seasons in the big leagues.
“There’s a ton I’m proud of,” said Kratz, a graduate of Eastern Mennonite University and the former Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2001 and 2002. He also had a college summer stay in the Valley Baseball League with the Harrisonburg Turks.
“I had the opportunity to play in the big leagues,” he said, “and that’s a goal I think a lot of young kids have had, not just minor leaguers, but 8-year old kids playing Little League. I’m proud of that. I’m proud of how long I played. I was able to stay healthy during that time.
“But I think more than anything I’m proud of are the nice things people have said about me, and I feel like if I was able to impact somebody in my career whether it’s a fan, player or front office person, I think it was a successful career.”
Kratz announced the decision last Friday in a video on social media, and told the Daily News-Record earlier this week he and his family had been planning for him to step away.
The former 2002 29th-round draft pick out of EMU played for nine Major League Baseball franchises, 15 Minor League Baseball clubs and had a stint with Team USA in the Premier12 tournament – an Olympic qualifying event – last fall.
“I had kind of made the decision already before the season started,” Kratz said. “I was playing so that I could go to the Olympics, and so that’d be my last year. I figured that would be a good way to go out, but then once COVID happened it was a lot easier of a decision to not play another year to wait for the Olympics.”
The 2020 Olympics were postponed until next July because of the pandemic.
“So it was going to be my last year,” he said. “It was just something that I didn’t really publicize because I feel like retiring is for the big-time guys and that I was just going be done. And you don’t really announce, ‘This is the year I’m going to be done.’”
This past summer Kratz spent his final MLB season with the New York Yankees and they reached the American League Division Series during the coronavirus-abbreviated campaign. Kratz most notably earned the moniker ‘Padre’ from Yankees rookie pitcher Deivi Garcia, an ex-top prospect, since Kratz worked closely with Garcia to settle the first-year pitcher into his new surroundings.
“Getting to be around Erik ... he’s just a special person, special makeup,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters about Kratz in September. “He’s done a great job as a player for us between the lines, but what he’s brought behind the scenes and just the kind of person he is and the kind of impact he has on, whether it’s veteran players, whether it’s young players, it’s been a lot. It’s been really neat for me to see.
“He’s beloved in that room by everyone, and it’s because of the joy he kind of lives his life with that’s infectious.”
Kratz said he believes his ability to connect with teammates and coaches allowed him to extend his career through his age 40 season. Durability and competency in handling a pitching staff played a part in longevity for the catcher, too.
“If you looked at my stats that would answer that question on its own,” Kratz, a lifetime .209 hitter, said with a chuckle. “That’s exactly why I was able to stick around. My stats weren’t banging off the page. But obviously, you’ve got to play well. They’re not just going to put someone out there because they’ve got a nice smile or speaks 75 words in Spanish to half of his teammates, but I know I had value on teams. My value wasn’t in All-Star voting at all, but my value is the things you listed. I think it’s something, fortunately, I learned early on or else I would’ve never gotten a shot at playing a game in the big leagues.”
Former EMU skipper Rob Roeschley, who coached Kratz in college, said, “At EMU, the baseball players loved him and probably even beyond that. I recall Erik’s game where there were half a dozen or so guys from EMU that went to Milwaukee to see him play. Two or three were baseball players and then a few were friends of his and friends of that group that loved him as well. He was a teammate to everybody whether or not they were on the baseball team.”
The run to the National League Championship Series the Brewers made two years ago put Kratz in the spotlight. He was Milwaukee’s regular catcher that postseason, hit .625 in the National League Division Series and delivered a bases-loaded two-run single in Game 2 of the NLDS as the Brewers knocked off the Colorado Rockies.
Before arriving in Milwaukee in a late-May trade, he had never accumulated more Major League at-bats in a season than he did that year.
He made his Major League Debut in 2010 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. That came in the midst of his ninth year in Minor League Baseball.
Kratz spent the three seasons after that with the Philadelphia Phillies and then bounced from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Kansas City Royals to the Houston Astros to another stay with the Pirates and then eventually to his first stint with the Yankees in 2017. In 2019, he played for the San Francisco Giants and the Tampa Bay Rays before rejoining the Yankees and being sent to their Triple-A affiliate in Scranton, Pa.
To go along with his .209 average in 332 MLB games, he belted 31 big-league homers and drove in 105 runs. In 1,027 MiLB games, he hit .259 with 134 home runs and 514 RBIs.
“I have favorite memories from all my stops, even my two days in Boston,” Kratz said as he laughed. The Red Sox claimed him off waivers from the Royals in 2015 to only grant him free agency days later.
“And people will ask, ‘What’s your favorite ballpark?’” Kratz said. “And I can’t give a single, ‘I love this ballpark.’ One of my favorite ballparks to hit in wasn’t one of my favorite ballparks aesthetically to look at. I loved going to Citizens Bank Park because I grew up a Phillies fan. I loved Pittsburgh because that’s where I made my debut and that skyline view in centerfield is one of the best in baseball. Something about Colorado I always loved. The weather, it always seemed like even if it was cold and rainy, that it was still nice there.
“There’s definitely some organizations that stood out more than others, but that usually coincided with one of two things – a nice playoff run that we made or how they treated my family. And those are the things that were the two main goals I had as a player. I wanted to provide for my family and win baseball games.”
And he said even though it took him a long time to reach Major League Baseball, he was always set on doing it.
“But just because I had goals and was determined to make the big leagues once I was in the minor leagues,” he said, “it didn’t mean there weren’t times when I was going to pack my stuff up and go home when I was put on the phantom [disabled list] or sent to rookie ball for the third straight year. There were plenty of times, but yes, I was determined.”
Roeschley said all of Division III was keeping an eye on Kratz’s pursuit.
This year, there were only eight players from Division III on MLB Opening Day rosters.
“I probably shared in his frustrations early on as he developed and got to Double-A and Triple-A and spent quite a bit of time there,” Roeschley said. “I probably shared those frustrations that he didn’t get called up any earlier than he did, but it was fun along the way.
“He was a standout at our level, obviously. And I think the comment was along the line of, ‘If this guy doesn’t make it, what kind of level are those players at in Division III?’ Because when you’re in D-III, you watch the [MLB] guys on TV and they look bigger, stronger and better skilled, but with Erik, it made you wonder. … But then again, players like Erik don’t come along in Division III terribly often.”
Said Kratz: “I was even realistic with myself in college, but I had the goal the whole time of making the big leagues and I don’t think you can lose your determination through being realistic.”
As for what Kratz will do next, he said he’s still figuring that out, but wants a job in the game. In the meantime, he is enjoying his family and being with them.
“I’d really like a job that’s the best use of my unique career path,” he said. “But also something I can still get my time at home with my family. I understand it’s baseball and I’ll have to be on the road some, but nothing like I have been the last 19 years.”
