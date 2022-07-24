For the second straight summer, the Founding Fathers went down in a heart breaker in the first round of the $1 million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament.
Herd That, a Marshall alumni team, hit a 3-pointer in the corner to secure a 77-71 victory against the Founding Fathers, a James Madison alumni squad.
Ron Curry finished with 27 points and four assists to lead the former Dukes while former JMU teammate Devon Moore had 11 points and five rebounds. But Justin Johnson, a former Western Kentucky standout playing with the Marshall squad, finished with 17 points to lead Herd That.
Just like a year before, when the JMU group lost to top-seeded Sideline Cancer by three points, the Founding Fathers hit the home stretch with a better than decent chance to win. The Founding Fathers and Herd That were tied at 71-71 late before the former Thundering Herd players, enjoying a home court advantage in Charleston, W.Va., scored the final six points.
This version of The Basketball Tournament got off to a rough start for the Founding Fathers as Herd That made its first five field goal attempts and took an early 13-2 lead. But the Marshall alums cooled off a bit and the Founding Fathers started to get its offense going before the end of the first quarter.
Nation came up with a steal with less than 30 seconds left in the opening period and drew a foul on the way to the rim. His free throws tied the game 18-all after the first 10 minutes. The ex-JMU players grabbed the lead early in the second behind Curry and Nation getting it done on both ends.
But Herd That’s James Kelly, who averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for Marshall in 2016, played like a star again early on Sunday and almost single-handedly kept his team close as the first half wore on. By halftime, Kelly had nine points and eight rebounds to put Herd That back on top 35-32.
In the third, it was Curry lighting it up and doing his best to help the Founding Fathers keep pace. A 3-pointer at the top of the key gave Curry, a former first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association performer for the Dukes, 19 points and made it a 46-45 Herd That lead with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Curry drained another triple before the end of the period, but Herd That still held a four-point lead heading into the final period. It turned into a back-and-forth affair down the stretch with the JMU alumni squad taking a 67-65 lead with less than six minutes remaining.
The teams got to the TBT’s signature Elam Ending tied 69-69 with the first team to 77 the winner. It was 71-all when Herd That’s John Elmore collided with the Founding Fathers’ Devon Moore. Moore was called for a foul and though Elmore missed his free throws, per TBT rules, Herd That kept the ball.
Cameron Young drained a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.
The next trip down the floor, Elmore stripped Curry along the baseline with no call and Kelly nailed the game-winner for the ex-Marshall players just seconds later.
