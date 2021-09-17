SWOOPE — Buffalo Gap sophomore Kody Bright only began dabbling in place kicking when he started high school and had been called on by the Bison a handful of times. Friday night when he took the field with the score tied and just 1:22 left in the fourth quarter, it was certainly the first time he’d been asked to make a game-winner.
No problem. Bright nailed the extra point to give Buffalo Gap its first lead of the game and the Bison beat East Rockingham, 28-27.
“I was just thinking that I had to be confident in myself,” Bright said. “I knew that I had to trust what I’ve been going through every day in practice.”
Bright was 1-for-2 on PATs before Gap quarterback Curtis Lowe scored on a quarterback sneak to tie the game in the final two minutes. But East Rock (0-2) had also missed an extra point in the second half, giving the Bison (3-1) a shot to win it in the end.
“Tip your hat to those guys, they made one more play than we did,” East Rock coach Scott Turner said. “It’s a great group of kids we have. We’ll get back to work this week and get ready for another really good opponent.”
East Rock struck quickly to start the game. After recovering a Bison fumble on the opening kickoff, the Eagles took advantage of great field position and quickly marched down the field before scoring on a one-yard carry by Benjamin Dinkel just a little more than two minutes into the game.
Buffalo Gap answered with a strong running attack on its first drive and a Bryce Hildebrand touchdown signaled the teams might be in for a shootout.
The teams traded touchdowns as neither defense could manage a stop until there was only 30 seconds left in the first half and Gap couldn’t convert on 4th-and-goal from the East Rock 16-yard line.
That defensive stand allowed the Eagles to carry a 21-13 lead into halftime.
The trend continued in the second half as both teams continued to grind away mostly on the ground with neither defense able to do much to stop it.
Hildebrand scored for the second time, this time on a one-yard plunge after one of the game’s few long pass plays, a 45-yard strike from Lowe to Luke Tinsley, and the Bison were able to tie the game 21-21 late in the third quarter.
The Eagles regained the lead with 9:11 left after a steady drive ended in a two-yard touchdown run from Logan Frye. But East Rock couldn’t convert on the PAT giving Gap the ball and enough time for a game-winning drive.
East Rock took over at midfield with 1:16 left, but couldn’t get into field goal territory.
“We went into our two-minute game and they adjusted the defense and were able to get a stop,” Turner said. “We’ve got a really good group, but this is a tough one to swallow.”
Box Score
ERHS 14 7 0 6 — 27
BGHS 7 6 8 7 — 28
First Quarter
ER — Dinkel 1 run (Cortez kick), 9:27
BG — B. Hildebrand 13 run (Bright kick), 4:20
ER — Dinkel 3 run (Cortez kick), 0:01
Second quarter
BG — Alphin 2 run (kick missed), 7:02
ER — Frye 1 run (Cortez kick), 2:28
Third Quarter
BG — B. Hildebrand 1 run (B. Hildebrand run), 3:10.
Fourth Quarter
ER — Frye 2 run (kick missed), 9:11.
BG — Lowe 1 run. (Bright kick). 1:22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.