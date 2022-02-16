James Madison put together one of its best recent performances Wednesday evening in Philadelphia, but couldn’t hang on late as the now CAA-leading Drexel Dragons scored late to beat the Dukes, 64-61.
It marked JMU’s first loss of the season after leading to start the fourth quarter as the Dukes built an 11-point first half lead and had control for much of the night before Keishana Washington hit a 3-pointer with exactly a minute to go to put the Dragons on top 63-61.
The Dukes (11-12, 7-5 CAA) had one last opportunity, but a 3-pointer by Kiki Jefferson rimmed out at the buzzer and as Drexel (20-3 12-1) moved into a first-place tie with Delaware. Jefferson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for JMU, which dropped its second straight. Washington had 17 points after a slow start, but drained her only 3-pointer in six attempts at just the right time for Drexel.
Hannah Nihill finished with 18 points for the Dragons while JMU’s Madison Green got off to a hot start shooting from beyond the arc for the second straight game. Green finished with 17 points on 4-for-8 shooting from deep. Jamia Hazell, who had been struggling of late, added eight off the bench for the Dukes.
Green drained a trio of triples for JMU in the first half as the Dukes built a double-digit lead with just two minutes left in the second quarter. But Drexel, behind a strong first half from Tessa Brugler, who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, kept it close and finished the half on an 8-0 run to make it 31-28 JMU at the break.
JMU continued solid play in the third quarter and got contributions from Jefferson to hold onto a five-point lead heading to the final 10 minutes. But Washington, a likely first-team All-CAA pick, finished strong and helped the Dragons get the lead just a few minutes into the fourth.
The teams traded the lead from there and Jefferson hit a pull up jumper with 2:47 to go to put JMU back on top. But that was the last bucket for the Dukes and despite holding Drexel to just one made field goal in its final seven shots, the one make was Washington’s game-winner.
JMU returns home Friday to play College of Charleston in a noon tipoff.
