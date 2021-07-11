The summer of Jaylon Lee continued on Sunday.
The Eastern Mennonite standout and current Woodstock oufielder had a single and an RBI along with a home run-saving catch in center field for the North in a 5-0 win over the South at the Valley Baseball League All-Star Game at James Madison University’s Veteran’s Memorial Park on Sunday in Harrisonburg.
Jordan Crawford (New Market), Nate Furman (Winchester) and Christopher De Guzman (Winchester) all had an RBI apiece for the North in the victory.
Aidan Nagle (Winchester) had two hits and Mark Poston (Front Royal) struck out three batters in just one inning of work on the mound for the winners.
Former Spotswood standout and current West Virginia ace Daniel Ouderkirk, who is playing for Strasburg this summer, pitched one scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts for the North. The team gave up just four hits total in the win.
There were three different pitchers on the North roster with two strikeouts.
Strasburg’s Brayton Brown, who had a hit in the game and a run scored, won the home run derby before the start of the game on Sunday evening.
