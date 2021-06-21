Bridgewater College’s Scott Lemn is facing a lot of the same learning curve any first-time head coach might. But after wrapping up a regular-season just this spring, there are plenty of new challenges for the Eagles' new football leader.
Lemn, the long-time offensive coordinator at BC and former All-American offensive lineman at James Madison, replaces legendary Bridgewater coach Michael Clark. Clark won 166 games in 26 seasons at BC, more than any other coach in Old Dominion Athletic Conference history.
But he announced the 2021 spring season, delayed from the fall due to COVID-19, would be his last and Lemn would take over as head coach.
“I had a really good mentor,” Lemn said. “I couldn’t have asked for somebody better to have been mentored by than Coach Clark. You read about it and you talk to people about how to be a head coach, but at some point you have to learn on your own. I’ll be able to ask Coach Clark questions and keeping that relationship is an important one. But we’ve got good administrators here and they are getting a lot of questions from me, but I’ve had an opportunity to learn that side of things. It’s just been a sprint because our season ended so quickly.”
The Eagles open the 2021 fall season at home on Sept. 4 against Gettysburg in what has been declared Michael Clark Recognition Day at BC. But before that Lemn and his assistants - the vast majority of which are holdovers from Clark’s staff - are trying to squeeze everything that usually goes into a nine-month offseason into one summer.
“Everybody from FBS and below is dealing with the quick turnaround,” Lemn said. “You’re really dealing with a timetable of recovery and development at the same time. The positive for us in the spring season was our last game was April 3. Our players, before reporting back to August camp, have about four months of recovery. Our strength and conditioning right afterward was really recovery-based.”
Spring football has thrown off the entire calendar, particularly in recruiting. High school athletes are extremely busy after fall and winter sports were delayed. Bridgewater had planned to evaluate a key recruit at JMU’s football camp last week, but he was unable to attend after qualifying for the state track meet.
Multi-sport athletes have been a foundation of the Bridgewater program. Players who might have the talent to play football at the Division I or II levels often choose D-III Bridgewater for the opportunity to compete in both football and another sport such as baseball or track and field.
Those very same athletes hardly have time for the recruiting process these days.
“It’s been a sprint for everybody,” Lemn said. “We ended on April 3, and a lot of high school seasons ended right around then. For our high school athletes they rolled right into their spring sports. You try to get on the phone with a recruit, typically this is an easy time of year, but they are saying they have football practice and then in the evening they are trying to get swings in at the baseball field.”
