Matt Lewis should be feeling good.
The James Madison senior guard has been on fire from 3-point range. His team has won three straight games, including its long-awaited Colonial Athletic Association opener. Lewis is the reigning player of the week in both the CAA and nation, according to the United State Basketball Writers Association. Opposing coaches are predicting the NBA in his future.
“It’s a blessing,” Lewis said. “I thank God, thank my teammates and my coaches. Without them it wouldn’t be possible and I’m excited about it. But at the same time, one good week doesn’t define a season.”
That’s particularly true when, should the schedule hold up, Northeastern (7-5) is next. The Dukes travel to Boston for Saturday and Sunday games against the Huskies. They’re the only teams with unbeaten records in CAA play, but Northeastern is 6-0 with sweeps against defending champion Hofstra, Charleston and Elon. JMU (6-4) won its only league game on the road at Towson.
So far the Huskies appear to be the cream of the crop in the CAA, which means JMU and Lewis -- who is averaging 22.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, team bests in each category -- have something to prove. The Dukes are 0-6 against Northeastern during Lewis’ career and he’s never scored 20 points against the Huskies.
Part of Lewis’ growth from good CAA player to someone whose name is being listed among All-Americans and national player of the year candidates has been a focus on shot selection. For his career, he’s a 35 percent 3-point shooter, but through 10 games this season he’s hitting on 42.3 percent from deep.
Picking my spots and reading defenses has been the biggest upgrade for my game,” Lewis said. “I watched a lot of film over quarantine and now all the games we play I watch two or three times over. Reading the defenses and making reads has been my biggest improvement this year.”
With a new coaching staff and several new teammates making major contributions, the Dukes are trying not to worry about previous struggles with Northeastern, but they also know they are in for a challenge.
“We don’t pay attention to what has happened in the past,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “But if you take it for what it is worth, what Northeastern is right now, they are playing as well as anyone in the league. Year-in, year-out it is one of the best programs in the league. They are in a nice groove right now, they know exactly how to play.”
But Lewis has also been on a roll. He’s made 15 of his past 20 3-point attempts and hasn’t missed a shot off the dribble drive since the first half of a victory against Florida Atlantic on Jan. 5. He’s also gotten to the free throw line an average of 7.4 times per game this season, nearly two more attempts per game than a year ago.
Making the most of his time with the ball in his hands was something that came about partly because Lewis initially entered his name in the NBA Draft following his junior season. He decided to come back to JMU for his senior seasons, but used the pre-draft process to take in feedback from the pros.
“They told me that my shooting percentages could be better,” Lewis said. “That’s something that I took very strongly. I thought that with better looks and focusing on that I could be a lot better on my shooting percentages. But also being a playmaker and being a leader is one of the things they stressed with me.”
It’s an opportunity to put those skills on display this weekend as the Dukes face a couple of games that could show if they have truly become contenders in the CAA.
SCHEDULE CHANGES
The CAA announced changes to the upcoming men’s basketball schedule, which once again affect JMU. College of Charleston put team activities on pause Wednesday after a positive COVID-19 test within the program. The Cougars upcoming games against William & Mary and JMU have been postponed.
The league and schools said decisions on rescheduling games will come at a later date. The Dukes and Cougars were supposed to play two games in Harrisonburg on Jan. 30 and 31. JMU is now scheduled to play at Northeastern this weekend and again at home against Towson on Jan. 27, now have an open weekend to close out the month.
