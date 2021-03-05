James Madison has more to celebrate.
The Dukes, Colonial Athletic Association regular season co-champions a year after finishing last, now have been recognized as having the conference's top player and coach.
JMU senior Matt Lewis was named the CAA Player of the Year on Friday, the first Duke to win that honor since 1991 when Steve Hood won it for the second time in two seasons.
First-year Dukes coach Mark Byington took home the league's Coach of the Year award, the first for JMU since Sherman Dillard won it in 2000.
Lewis, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Hofstra on Feb. 14, led the CAA in scoring at 19.7 points per game while also ranking among the league leaders in field goal percentage, steals, assists and assist-to-turnover ratio. Lewis was also one of the conference's top rebounding guards.
He became the first JMU player to earn All-CAA honors in three seasons and finished third on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,982 points.
Byington took the JMU job last March after seven seasons at the helm at Georgia Southern, winning at least 20 games each of the past three seasons.
The Dukes finished the regular season 13-6 and 8-2 in the CAA. It's the first time JMU has earned a piece of the regular season title for the first time since 2015. It's the first time since 1993 JMU has taken the No. 1 seed into the conference tournament.
JMU junior guard Vado Morse, a transfer from Mount St. Mary's, was named to the third-team All-CAA squad after averaging 14 points per game. Freshman Justin Amadi represented JMU on the All-Rookie team.
Northeastern's Tyson Walker, Hofstra's Jalen Ray, Drexel's Camren Wynter and Delware's Dylan Painter joined Lewis on the All-CAA first team.
Walker was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year and his Huskies teammate Jahmyl Telfort the Sixth Man of the Year. William & Mary freshman Connor Kochera was voted the CAA's top rookie.
