A preseason first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association pick, Matt Lewis of James Madison has backed up the honors with his best all-around season thus far.
As the Dukes get ready to open conference play Saturday at home against Hofstra, JMU’s hope to compete for the CAA title hangs largely on the junior from Woodbridge who is excelling beyond just his ability to score.
JMU has been at its best this season when Lewis, a volume scorer since his freshman season, has contributed in other ways. The Dukes head into league play with a 7-4 record after back-to-back victories - thanks in large part to Lewis’ improved ability to rebound and distribute.
“Matt has really been great,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “He’s always been able to score since he got here, but he’s done a really good job of getting other guys involved and doing the little things. If his shot isn’t falling, he’s going to get a rebound or make a play and that’s exactly what we need out of him.”
Lewis, who is averaging 17.7 points per game and is on pace to finish his career with more than 2,000 points, is also the only player in the CAA to rank in the conference’s top five in scoring, rebounding and assists.
His 7.1 rebounds per game is the league’s best for a guard, while he’s third overall with 4.9 assists per game. For good measure he paces the CAA’s in assist to turnover ratio.
“This year, I’ve really taken on trying to be a leader,” Lewis said. “Outside of scoring, I can rebound the ball better and I can get some assists especially with the talent we have. My focus is to come into every game and read the game and if guys are open hit them, if not I can go in and score. But it’s about making the right play.”
Lewis has been a standout for the Dukes since arriving on campus as a member of Rowe’s first full recruiting class.
But he’s matured into the kind of star player who is also making his teammates better. The result is JMU enters conference play with the CAA’s third-best winning percentage and second-highest scoring offense.
Lewis could make a push for CAA Player of the Year honors if he keeps it up, but his teammates have also been thriving. Fellow junior Darius Banks is averaging 14.1 points while classmate Dwight Wilson is putting up more than 10 points and 10 rebounds per contest.
Another junior, Zach Jacobs, is averaging a career-best 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds and in total, six Dukes are scoring more than 7.5 points per game. Now conference play beckons as JMU will tip off at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“There’s depth and there’s talent on this team,” Rowe said. “We really have to get contributions from everybody if we want to get where we are going. We’re playing fast offensively and we have to understand that nine or 10 guys have to play and contribute.”
