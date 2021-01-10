James Madison didn’t play particularly well, nor did it play bad. Really all that mattered for the Dukes Sunday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg was the fact they got a game in, picking up a 100-76 victory against Chowan in the process.
Matt Lewis, who struggled shooting in two previous games, scored 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor. He led 12 JMU players who entered the scoring column with Julien Wooden adding 12 points and Vado Morse contributing 10 for the Dukes.
Jonathan McFall tallied 20 to lead Chowan.
“It wasn’t the most thrilling, exciting game,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “I wanted to give guys a little more opportunity. I was trying to play guys in different situations and kind of see that, keep learning the team. We’ve got to get better with our competitiveness and having an edge.”
The original idea was to be well beyond non-conference tuneups at this point, but COVID-19 had other plans for the Dukes, who have yet to play a Colonial Athletic Association opponent after six games against Towson, UNC Wilmington and Elon were postponed due to coronavirus issues within those programs.
With JMU (5-4) not even knowing if the CAA schedule could be shuffled to give the Dukes an opponent for the coming week, the contest against the Division II Hawks was quickly added to the slate after JMU couldn’t find a fellow Division I opponent available. Byington had hoped to take his team to North Carolina after the Tar Heels game with Clemson was postponed, but said the ACC quickly shuffled it’s plans and moved up a game between UNC and Syracuse.
Sunday’s contest served as the season opener for Chowan as its league, Conference Carolinas, didn’t begin action until after the start of 2021.
“It’s challenging.” Wooden said. “We had a little bit of a scout on Elon, then had to quickly go on to the next one. This year has just been one to remember. I’ve never been a part of nothing like this before.”
Offensively, JMU picked up where it left off Tuesday against Florida Atlantic, another game that had to be added to the schedule after a CAA postponement. In that one, the Dukes shot 80 percent from the field in the second half. This time JMU opened 12-of-18 from the field and quickly built a 13-point lead midway through the first half.
On the defensive end, the Dukes shored up some early breakdowns and by halftime forced 11 turnovers, including a shot clock violation and 10-seconds in the backcourt. JMU held the Hawks without a field goal for nearly nine minutes and at one point led by 21 in the first half, but went to the locker room up just 44-32 at the break.
“I think sometimes we get complacent when things start going good,” Byington said. “We’re going to keep working on it. I think it was good to have this one last experience non-conference.”
The Dukes continued their hot shooting into the second half, and pushed the lead out to 24 points with nine minutes left and Lewis checked out for good shortly after.
All-in-all, JMU had some sloppy moments, but cruised against an overmatched foe. With its ninth game in the books, JMU also moved one closer toward the NCAA minimum 13 required for postseason eligibility.
JMU’s next scheduled games aren’t until Jan. 23 and 24, back-to-back CAA games at Northeastern. It’s likely both the Dukes and the league office work to get one or more games added to the slate in the meantime. Byington said CAA officials told him to keep the upcoming weekend open.
“Playing a new opponent is good for us because you’ve got to go against another team and adjust,” Lewis said. “We’ve got to play harder and approach every game the same way regardless of the level of competition. We should have played harder. That’s the biggest takeaway.”
