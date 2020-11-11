Matt Lewis has the respect of the coaches and media around the Colonial Athletic Association. Time will tell if his James Madison team can earn the same.
Lewis, a senior guard from Woodbridge, was named the CAA’s Preseason Player of the Year on Wednesday, but the Dukes were voted ninth out of 10 teams to start new coach Mark Byington’s first season at JMU.
Hofstra, which won the CAA regular season and tournament titles last season, was picked to repeat in 2020-21, garnering 16 first place votes and edging out Delaware to the top spot. Drexel was picked third and Towson fourth. Elon rounded out the top half of the league in fifth place, ahead of Charleston, Northeastern and UNC Wilmington before JMU and William and Mary rounded out the bottom.
Lewis, who was the only player in the CAA to rank in the Top 15 in scoring, rebounding and assists last season, returned for his fourth year with the Dukes after averaging 19 points per game and earning second-team all-conference honors as a junior.
He was joined on the first team by Drexel duo Camren Wynter, a junior guard, and James Butler, a graduate forward, Hofstra junior forward Isaac Kante and Towson guard Zane Martin.
Martin was a second-team All-CAA performer for the Tigers as a sophomore before transferring to New Mexico, then returning to Towson as a transfer this season.
Delaware guards Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson were named second-teamers along with College of Charleston guard Brevin Galloway, Elon guard Hunter McIntosh and Northeastern guard Tyson Walker.
Hofstra’s Tareq Coburn and Jalen Ray, William & Mary’s Luke Loewe, UNCW’s Jaylen Sims, Charleston’s Payton Willis and Elon’s Hunter Woods were all received honorable mention.
Lewis is the first JMU player to earn the preseason Player of the Year award. He was also named to the preseason first team last season and was the first Duke to garner a preseason first-team nod since Ron Curry before the 2015-16 campaign.
