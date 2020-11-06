By SHANE METTLEN
Daily News-Record
When Mark Byington took the head coach’s job at James Madison last March, the world was essentially on lockdown, limiting what the former Georgia Southern coach could do to prepare for a massive mission to turn around the Dukes.
Unable to visit players, recruits, potential staff members, boosters or anyone else in person, Byington hunkered down and within days had watched every game JMU played last season. He noticed the obvious: rising senior guard Matt Lewis was the linchpin of the squad he inherited.
By late summer, when the Dukes had begun working out on campus, the coach came to another conclusion.
“My reaction being around him was he’s a better player than I thought,” Byington said.
After averaging 19 points per game for a JMU team that flailed to a 9-21 record last season, Lewis is the leading returning scorer in the Colonial Athletic Association. But he can do more than simply put the ball in the basket. While the Dukes regressed as a team in 2019-20, Lewis developed his all-around game and was the only player in the Colonial Athletic Association to rank in the league’s top 15 in scoring, rebounding and assists.
Perhaps most impressive, despite often being forced to make things happen offensively, the 6-5 guard from Woodbrige took care of the ball, ranking sixth in the league with a 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.
But that information was all readily available to JMU’s new coach, yet Byington has still been presently surprised by what Lewis has brought to a team that is working eight scholarship newcomers into the mix.
“He’s been one of our best defensive guys, and I don’t think you would have labeled him that last year,” Byington said. “He’s been our best playmaker and assist guy, and it sticks out to me his work ethic and he really wants to be coached.”
Lewis said he and Byington have been on the same page since first meeting.
“It’s all about being the best team we can be and getting better everyday,” Lewis said. “I’m not making expectations, I’m just trying to be a leader. It was really easy to adjust to him. He is a coach who lets his guys play. I’m just going to do whatever Coach asks me to do, and just ride wtih it.”
Lewis was among the first recruits to visit JMU after former coach Louis Rowe took over and the two quickly bonded. Lewis signed with the Dukes and stuck with James Madison between his sophomore and junior seasons after high-major programs spread word through the grapevine he’d be a treasured target should he enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Next week, when the CAA announces preseason awards he will likely be a first-team all-conference pick for the second straight year. He’s been tabbed as the CAA’s preseason player of the year by some publications and Byington has spent the offseason taking inquiries from NBA scouts.
Lewis enters his senior season with 1,574 career points and an opportunity to become JMU’s all-time leading scorer -- though that pursuit may be hampered by a shortened regular season. Regardless of what happens this season he’ll graduate with a spot among the program’s most accomplished individual performers.
But his legacy would be taken to another level with the one thing that has eluded him in three years: a winning season.
“He wants stats in meaningful games,” Byington said. “He wants stats that translate to wins. He’s already put up unbelievable stats, so his buy-in and work ethic is what you want. You want your best player to be the hardest worker and most coachable. In our situation you need a guy who leads by example and he’s done all that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.