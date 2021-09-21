Matt Lewis will get a shot at the NBA.
The James Madison graduate and reigning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, meaning Lewis will have a spot in the Wolves’ training camp.
Lewis averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a senior, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in February. He was added to Minnesota’s NBA Summer League roster as an undrafted free agent, but didn’t play.
“Their doctors and training staff said his knee was about 90 percent during summer league and they weren’t going to play him in games unless he tested at 94 or 96 percent,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “The injury itself is fully healed, but it’s about testing the muscles and things around the knee as they get back to where they need to be.”
Minnesota also signed rookie Isaiah Miller out of UNC Greensboro to an Exhibit 10 deal, which doesn’t guarantee a spot on Minnesota’s opening night roster, but likely means Lewis could start the season with the Timberwolves G-League affiliate in Iowa. Unlike a simple training camp invitation, an Exhibit 10 deal can also be converted into a two-way contract, which guarantees a player spends time with both the NBA and G-League squads.
Lewis has an opportunity to become the first former JMU player to make it to the NBA since Charles Cooke played for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018. Cooke played two seasons with the Dukes before transferring to Dayton.
There hasn’t been a player who finished his college career at JMU play in an NBA regular season game since Linton Townes, who between 1982-85 spent time with the Portland Trailblazers, Milwaukee Bucks, San Diego Clippers and San Antonio Spurs.
CAPITAL GAINS
JMU continues to make a bigger impression on the Washington DC-area recruiting scene coming off a regular season CAA title. Earlier this month, the Dukes picked up a class of 2022 commitment from 6-9 DeMatha Catholic forward Jerrell Roberson just days after Roberson took an official visit to Harrisonburg.
The next weekend, JMU played host to Darren Buchanan Jr, a 6-7 swingman from DC’s Woodrow Wilson High School. The Dukes appear firmly in the mix for the three-star prospect who has gained quite a bit of attention from high-level programs.
The DC High School Player of the Year didn’t commit following his visit, but posted a picture on Instagram in a JMU uniform while holding the CAA championship trophy. The post prompted a social media conversation with Roberson where the two DMV prospects discussed the possibility of playing together.
Buchanan’s recruitment has taken some turns in recent months. He took an unofficial visit to Rutgers this summer, but the Knights already have a commitment from 6-8 small forward Braeden Moore.
Seton Hall and VCU also appeared to be heavily in the mix. But Tony Skinn, the former George Mason standout who was Seton Hall’s primary recruiter in the Washington area, left to take an assistant’s job at Ohio State. VCU recently took a commitment from Alphonzo Billups, a 6-7 small forward from the Richmond area.
That has left JMU, Richmond and George Washington making strong pushes for Buchanan this fall. Other schools could also factor in, including Pittsburgh, which has asked Buchanan to wait on making a commitment to another school while it sorts out its own recruiting class.
This summer, Pitt received a commitment from four-star guard Judah Mintz, who was an AAU teammate of Buchanan’s with Team Durant, but the Panthers lost out of small forward Noah Batchelor, who chose Memphis.
Both Pitt and Rutgers have offered 6-8 small forward Fray Nguimbi out of First Love Christian Academy. The Panthers are also a finalist for Philadelphia wing Daniel Skillings and Marlon Barnes, a four-star small forward in the class of 2023, also recently visited Pitt.
Meanwhile, Buchanan is virtually the sole focus for the JMU staff this fall in the 2022 class. The Dukes don’t have any other visits scheduled for the coming weeks and technically have a full allotment of scholarship players after Roberson’s commitment. But ever-loosening transfer rules make it extremely likely most teams, including JMU, will see some roster shakeup in the spring.
