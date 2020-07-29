James Madison’s leading scorer will return to school for his senior season as Dukes guard Matt Lewis told multiple media outlets Wednesday afternoon he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft.
The news should come as no surprise as Lewis has been an active participant in JMU’s team activities throughout the offseason and had no opportunity to workout for professional teams during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lewis, who averaged 19 points per game as a junior, originally decided to test the draft waters in April, hinting at the likelihood he would return to JMU from the start.
"I want to thank God, my family, friends and coaches for all of their support," Lewis said in his initial announcement. "After much consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility. I'm looking forward to learning from this experience."
Lewis is JMU’s fourth leading scorer all-time with 1,574 points in three seasons. He’s 552 points from matching the school’s all-time leader, Steve Stiepler, who scored 2,126 points from 1976-80.
