Liberty-Bedford (0-1) at Fort Defiance (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 0 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Bedford)
Fort Defiance last week: Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16
Liberty-Bedford last week: William Byrd 42, Liberty-Bedford 6
Notes: Fort Defiance has lost 14 of its last 15. ... Indians quarterback Trey Miller had 206 total yards of offense and two rushing touchdowns in last week's loss to Turner Ashby. ... Fort receiver Tailyn Armentrout had six catches for 109 yards in the Week 1 loss. ... Bradley Hebb had 14 carries for 46 yards last week for the Indians. ... Liberty-Bedford has won the only two previous meeting with Fort Defiance. ... The Minutemen have lost eight in a row and 23 of their last 27. ... Liberty hasn't had a winning season since 2018. ... The Minutemen are in their first season under head coach Daryl Robertson, a former player at the school.
Prediction: Fort Defiance 28, Liberty-Bedford 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.