Liberty coach Dot Richardson had a message for anyone who was surprised to see her Flames battling James Madison for the Knoxville Regional title Sunday.
Don’t be.
“I don’t look at Liberty, and I don’t look at JMU, as a mid-major,” Richardson said. “And I think JMU has proven it a lot more than Liberty has at this point.”
The CAA champion Dukes and the Flames, the Atlantic Sun champs, entered the NCAA Tournament viewed as underdogs by many after they were sent to Knoxville to compete against No. 9 Tennessee on the Vols home field. But JMU, now 37-1, and Liberty (44-15) were both ranked in the Top 25 as well, and each beat Tennessee to quickly eliminate the Vols and set up an all-Virginia regional championship.
JMU defeated Liberty on Sunday to advance to the Super Regional round for the third time in the past five NCAA Tournaments.
Richardson made it clear she thinks both programs deserve more respect on a national scale, and from her mouth it comes off as more than just coach speak. Richardson is a softball legend. She was an All-American at Western Illinois and UCLA, winning a national championship and two Olympic gold medals as a player.
After a stint as one of the sport’s top TV commentators she took over as Liberty’s head coach in 2013 where she’s won three conference titles since 2017. So when Richardson says the softball world needs to start taking JMU and Liberty as seriously as it takes powerhouses from the SEC and Big 12, it means something.
“Even when Megan Good was (at JMU), the respect she got for being one of the nominations for USA player of the Year, they still sent JMU to Michigan (for the 2019 regional),” Richardson said. “And look at Liberty and we are so blessed. The talent we are getting and the support we have.”
COVID-19 meant fewer games for many teams across the country the past two seasons. But only 13 programs nationwide won at least 40 games in the three seasons leading up to the pandemic, a list that includes both JMU and Liberty. The Dukes won more than 50 games twice in that time.
But to Richardson’s point, it goes beyond racking up victories and conference championships in non-power leagues. Each school boasts an athletic budget of more than $50 million a year, dwarfing their conference rivals. That’s created an advantage in facilities and the ability to travel to play top opponents.
The Flames faced powerhouses Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee in the run up to the NCAA Tournament this season. JMU didn’t have as tough a 2021 schedule, but that’s atypical for the Dukes, who in recent years have competed in marquee tournaments in Florida and Arizona. JMU played 17 regular-season games against Power 5 conference schools in 2019.
“We were able to charter two flights this year,” Richardson said. “But it’s not just the money side and budget, it’s the support and that other Power 5 teams want to play us. JMU does that as well. In softball I hate to see that stereotype. I think there is huge parity and you are seeing it now.”
Of course, one way to force even casual fans to take notice is if JMU can keep its postseason run going. The Dukes travel to No. 8 Missouri for the Super Regional with Game 1 starting at 9 p.m. Friday and televised on ESPNU.
The Dukes are in pursuit of the program’s first Women’s College World Series and JMU coach Loren LaPorte thinks her team has what it takes.
“I think it is a great path for us,” LaPorte said. “I think we can get it done. I know we can get it done. I know we can get to Oklahoma City if we play like we know how to play.”
