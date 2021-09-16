James Madison hopes to make a return to the postseason during the 2021-22 women’s basketball campaign. The Dukes schedule should give them an opportunity to do so.
JMU released its complete schedule Thursday morning, a slate that includes a visit to North Carolina on Dec. 5, in addition to previously announced home games against Virginia (Nov. 9), Maryland (Nov. 14), Villanova (Dec. 9) and West Virginia (Dec. 12).
“I’m excited,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I think it’s painted with opportunities. If we are hot at the right time or play well I think it gives us a chance to be in that at-large conversation. If we’re not, which is possible too, it gives us really good experience. It’s not just two big names here. It’s several. It’s one of the schedules I’ve looked forward to most in my six years.”
In addition to the five high-major conference opponents dotting the Dukes’ schedule, JMU will also face some top-tier mid-majors both on the road and at the Atlantic Union Bank Center before opening Colonial Athletic Association play Dec. 31 at Delaware.
JMU’s first road game takes the Dukes to Liberty on Nov. 18. The Dukes also play at Buffalo, George Washington and George Mason before getting into an 18-game CAA slate.
The Dukes finished second in the league during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season but saw a streak of 14 straight appearances in either the NCAA or WNIT tournaments come to an end. JMU will host the CAA Tournament at the Atlantic Union Bank Center March 9-12.
North Carolina is slated to make a return trip to Harrisonburg during the 2022-23 season, a key game for the Dukes’ future schedule with the series with Virginia, West Virginia, Buffalo, George Mason and George Washington all set to expire after this season.
“Our high-major games were either away or off the schedule for next year,” O’Regan said. “Now you have a headliner coming back in for 2022-23. That was my main motivation for the Carolina thing, but it will be fun to play down there too.”
