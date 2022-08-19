After spending years around local baseball diamonds and traveling through Europe, Shenandoah Valley native and sports writer David Driver found himself over the past year with time to really dive into some of his favorite topics.
The result was a pair of books. One on American basketball players across the ocean and most recently a chronicle of baseball history in Driver’s home state. Driver spent much of career in newsrooms and press boxes covering whatever the news of the day called for, but since stepping away from the daily newspaper business he’s been able to focus on unique areas of expertise.
“I feel like those are the two topics that I feel like I know the best,” Driver said. “Maybe not the best writer for either one, but I think if you are going to do a book you might as well be passionate about it. Those are the two books that I felt like I could be the guy to write them.”
Driver, who grew up in Rockingham County and is a former Daily News-Record sports editor who now lives outside Washington DC, has focused on the book projects since leaving the paper in 2021.
The latest project, From Tidewater To The Shenandoah is co-authored by Lacy Lusk, a University of Virginia graduate, who like Driver has covered professional baseball in the region.
It dives into Virginia’s rich baseball history from professionals to amatuers. Local fans might find sections on the Valley Baseball League and the Rockingham County Baseball League — Harrisonburg area staples for decades — of particular interest.
Of the book’s 92 chapters, 28 specifically cover the Shenandoah Valley, plus an afterward in which Driver recalls playing at Turner Ashby High School for legendary coach Ray Heatwole.
“I wanted this to be something I have a connection to and have interest in,” Driver said. “If you did this book Maryland, it would be dominated by the Orioles. If you did it in North Carolina, there are so many minor league teams. For Virginia, the small towns, the RCBL and the Valley League, that’s what makes Virginia a little bit distinctive.”
Earlier this year, Driver released Hoop Dreams in Europe, a look at the lengths basketball players go to keep their professional aspirations alive overseas. That book features several players with ties to the Harrisonburg area and James Madison University.
Both books are available on Amazon.com and Driver’s website, daytondavid.com.
