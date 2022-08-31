PREP FOOTBALL

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Broadway;0-0;1-0

Rockbridge County;0-0;1-0

Spotswood;0-0;1-0

Turner Ashby;0-0;1-0 

Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

Central;1-0;1-0

Clarke County;0-0;1-0

Luray;0-0;1-0

Madison County;0-0;0-0

Strasburg;0-0;0-0

East Rockingham;0-0;0-1

Page County;0-1;0-1

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Riverheads;1-0;1-0

Buffalo Gap;0-0;1-0

Stuarts Draft;0-0;1-0

Staunton;0-0;0-0

Wilson Memorial;0-0;0-0

Fort Defiance;0-0;0-1

Waynesboro;0-1;0-1

Thursday's Game

Western Albemarle at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Strasburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.

William Monroe at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Rock Ridge at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Luray, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Bedford at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Page County at Nelson County, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Covington, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Central, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Game

Harrisonburg at John Handley, 1 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Rockbridge County;0-0;7-0

Spotswood;0-0;6-2

Turner Ashby;0-0;5-3

Broadway;0-0;4-4

Harrisonburg;0-0;1-2

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

Rappahannock County;1-0;4-0

Luray;0-0;2-0

Central;0-0;1-1

Madison County;0-0;1-1

Mountain View;0-0;1-1

East Rockingham;0-0;3-4

Clarke County;0-0;1-2

Page County;0-0;1-3

Strasburg;0-1;0-3

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Riverheads;0-0;1-0

Fort Defiance;0-0;6-1

Staunton;0-0;2-4

Waynesboro;0-0;2-4

Buffalo Gap;0-0;1-2

Stuarts Draft;0-0;1-2

Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-2

Other

Team;District;Overall

Eastern Mennonite;0-1;0-2

Monday's Games

Turner Ashby 3, Wilson Memorial 1

Riverheads 3, Bath County 0

Rappahannock County 3 Eastern View 0

Mountain View at Buffalo Gap, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Spotswood 3, East Rockingham 0

Rockbridge County 3, Parry McCluer 0

Broadway 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

Millbrook 3, Harrisonburg 0

Turner Ashby 3, Staunton 0

Wilson Memorial 3, Monticello 1

Sherando 3, Central 0

Skyline 3, Clarke County 2

Warren County 3, Strasburg 0

James River 3, Stuarts Draft 0

Madison County 3, Orange County 0

Today's Game

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Valley Academy, 5 p.m.

Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.

Waynesboro at Grace Christian, 6:15 p.m.

Staunton at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.

Strasburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Turner Ashby, 7:15 p.m.

Luray at Central, 7:15 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.

Mountain View at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.

Madison County at Page County, 7:15 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 7:15 p.m.

