PREP FOOTBALL
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Broadway;0-0;1-0
Rockbridge County;0-0;1-0
Spotswood;0-0;1-0
Turner Ashby;0-0;1-0
Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
Central;1-0;1-0
Clarke County;0-0;1-0
Luray;0-0;1-0
Madison County;0-0;0-0
Strasburg;0-0;0-0
East Rockingham;0-0;0-1
Page County;0-1;0-1
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Riverheads;1-0;1-0
Buffalo Gap;0-0;1-0
Stuarts Draft;0-0;1-0
Staunton;0-0;0-0
Wilson Memorial;0-0;0-0
Fort Defiance;0-0;0-1
Waynesboro;0-1;0-1
Thursday's Game
Western Albemarle at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Strasburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Rock Ridge at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Luray, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
Liberty-Bedford at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Page County at Nelson County, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Covington, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Central, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Game
Harrisonburg at John Handley, 1 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Rockbridge County;0-0;7-0
Spotswood;0-0;6-2
Turner Ashby;0-0;5-3
Broadway;0-0;4-4
Harrisonburg;0-0;1-2
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
Rappahannock County;1-0;4-0
Luray;0-0;2-0
Central;0-0;1-1
Madison County;0-0;1-1
Mountain View;0-0;1-1
East Rockingham;0-0;3-4
Clarke County;0-0;1-2
Page County;0-0;1-3
Strasburg;0-1;0-3
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Riverheads;0-0;1-0
Fort Defiance;0-0;6-1
Staunton;0-0;2-4
Waynesboro;0-0;2-4
Buffalo Gap;0-0;1-2
Stuarts Draft;0-0;1-2
Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-2
Other
Team;District;Overall
Eastern Mennonite;0-1;0-2
Monday's Games
Turner Ashby 3, Wilson Memorial 1
Riverheads 3, Bath County 0
Rappahannock County 3 Eastern View 0
Mountain View at Buffalo Gap, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Spotswood 3, East Rockingham 0
Rockbridge County 3, Parry McCluer 0
Broadway 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
Millbrook 3, Harrisonburg 0
Turner Ashby 3, Staunton 0
Wilson Memorial 3, Monticello 1
Sherando 3, Central 0
Skyline 3, Clarke County 2
Warren County 3, Strasburg 0
James River 3, Stuarts Draft 0
Madison County 3, Orange County 0
Today's Game
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Valley Academy, 5 p.m.
Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.
Waynesboro at Grace Christian, 6:15 p.m.
Staunton at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.
Strasburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Turner Ashby, 7:15 p.m.
Luray at Central, 7:15 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.
Mountain View at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.
Madison County at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 7:15 p.m.
