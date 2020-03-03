CLERMONT, Fla. – A six-run fifth inning propelled Bridgewater College softball to a 10-5 non-conference win over Ohio Northern on Monday in the second contest of a doubleheader at The Spring Games event in Clermont, Fla.
The Eagles (6-2) got two hits including a triple, two RBIs and a run scored from junior second baseman Sydney Layman, a Broadway graduate, and three RBIs from sophomore shortstop Kaitlyn Tiorna, a Millbrook product.
Earlier in the day, BC rallied to top Adrian College, 6-5. Trailing 5-2 in the sixth, the Eagles put together a four-run frame to win. Sophomore catcher Sarah Wimer, another Broadway alum, had a two-run double to even the score and pinch runner Jazreel Chitty, a junior, scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
In other local action Monday:
College Softball
Franklin Pierce 9, Eastern Mennonite 0: Eastern Mennonite was swept in a doubleheader at the Fastpitch Dreams Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., dropping second game 9-0 to Franklin Pierce and the first game 7-3 to Mansfield.
Against Mansfield, the Royals (0-4) got a hit and an RBI from freshman catcher Autumn Bailey, an East Rockingham alum.
College Baseball
Eastern Mennonite 7, St. Elizabeth 4: With a doubleheader sweep of St. Elizabeth at The Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Eastern Mennonite pushed its winning streak to six straight games.
The Royals (9-4) took the opener of the twin bill 28-8 and the second game 7-4.
Husselbaugh Earns Honor
FOREST – Junior Eric Husselbaugh of Bridgewater College men’s lacrosse was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Week by the conference on Monday for his eight goals and nine assists in two contests last week.
Dukes Lacrosse Ranked 16th
HARRISONBURG – James Madison women’s lacrosse is ranked No. 16 nationally according to the latest IWCLA Division I Coaches Poll and Inside Lacrosse Division I Media Poll.
The Dukes (3-1) host No. 21 Penn State on Wednesday.
JMU Women’s Hoops Receives Votes
HARRISONBURG – Winners of seven straight contests, James Madison women’s basketball received votes for the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season.
The Dukes earned two votes, which would put them in a tie for 33rd nationally if the poll was extended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.