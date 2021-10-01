Sophomore outside hitter Ashley Casey had 13 kills and 20 digs, both team highs, to lead Bridgewater College to a 3-1 victory Friday night at Shenandoah. The victory lifted the Eagles to 6-7 and 3-2 in ODAC play.
Shenandoah took the first set 25-14 before Bridgewater took the next three, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-22. Ashley Rutherford had 36 assists to go along with 16 digs for the Eagles while Hope Jennings finished with 12 kills and 10 digs.
In other local sports action:
Women’s Field Hockey
James Madison 3, Northeastern 2: In Harrisonburg, after building a two-goal lead in the second quarter, JMU held on for a victory after a late Northeastern goal in the final minute made it a 3-2 game.
Rachel Yeager and Caroline Cahill scored the first two goals of the game for the Dukes (5-4, 1-0 CAA) who have now won back-to-back games following a three-game losing streak. Northeastern fell to 3-7 and 0-1 in conference play.
Eastern Mennonite 2, Sweet Briar 0: In Harrisonburg, Morgan Leslie and Skyler Hedgepath each scored goals to lead the Royals (8-2) to victory. Ann Ghaly stopped all three shots against her to EMU.
Women’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 1, Ferrum 0: In Ferrum, Samm Livermore scored the game’s only goal to lift EMU to an ODAC victory. The Royals improved to 3-5 and 1-2 in conference play.
Aja Laun finished with four saves to preserve the shutout for the Royals.
Men’s Soccer
Roanoke 6, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Salem, the Maroons put 19 shots on goal on the way to a blowout victory against EMU.
Till Schumacher and Michael Chang each had two goals for Roanoke.
