James Madison needed extra time, but a goal from All-CAA defender Melker Anshelm in the 109th minute lifted the Dukes to a victory against Virginia Tuesday night at Sentara Park.
Despite JMU dominating possession time and shots, the Dukes and Cavaliers battled to a scoreless tie through regulation and the first overtime. The second extra period was almost through as well when Anshelm took a pass from Clay Obara and shot it past Virginia’s Holden Brown in the left side of the goal.
JMU (6-2) outshot U.Va. 23-7 and had 10 shots on goal compared to just two for the Cavaliers (2-4-1), who have now gone five straight matches without a victory. Brown finished with eight saves for the Cavs.
Martin Leu played the entire game in goal for the Dukes, making two saves. JMU returns to Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday at Elon. In other local action on Tuesday:
Men’s Soccer
Bridgewater 11, Regent 1: Nine different Bridgewater College players scored goals as the Eagles cruised to an 11-1 victory against Regent. Midfielder Sam Franklin had three goals to lead the way for Bridgewater (3-3) while David Franco had a goal and three assists.
Bridgewater starting goalkeeper Charles Schweinefuss stopped both shots he faced in 45 minutes of action. The Eagles finished with 20 shots on goal to just six for Regent. Bridgewater returns to action Wednesday at Averett.
Women Volleyball
Christopher Newport 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Christopher Newport swept Eastern Mennonite in three sets, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17 in a non-conference match. Mackenzie Wright had 10 kills to lead the way for the Captains (11-2). Paris Hutchinson had nine kills and Bethany Shultz recorded 12 digs for Eastern Mennonite (3-5).
The Royals play again Saturday in a tri-match against Roanoke and Lynchburg.
Prep Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Madison County 0: Sarah Smith scooped up 17 digs as East Rockingham got back on track with a 25-23, 25-22, 25-12 sweep of Bull Run District opponent Madison County in Elkton.
Margo Fox had another big night for the Eagles (8-5, 6-1 Bull Run) with 14 kills and eight digs while Kate Simpkins added nine kills and seven digs and Madelyn Williams provided another consistent effort with 29 assists.
Roanoke Catholic 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Harrisonburg, Malia Bauman had eight kills and five aces and Sidney Rhodes dished out nine assists but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 25-12, 25-23, 25-17 sweep at the hands of Roanoke Catholic in Blue Ridge Conference action.
Bri Showalter added six digs for the Flames (1-5, 1-3 BRC) while Brinna Pennybacker picked up a trio of digs and a pair of kills and Joelle Blosser had two digs and two kills.
Fort Defiance 3, Riverheads 0: Lani Goggin racked up 19 digs and 12 kills as Fort Defiance swept Riverheads 26-24, 25-20, 25-17 in a big-time Shenandoah District match at Don Landes Gymnasium.
Baylee Blalock had 34 assists, 17 digs and a pair of aces for the Indians (10-1, 3-0 Shenandoah) while Ellie Cook had 17 digs, 12 kills and a trio of aces.
Also chipping in for Fort was McKenna Mace with seven digs and three aces and Lindsay Atkins, who finished with 10 digs.
Wilson Memorial 3, Staunton 0: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Molly Ballew dished out 31 assists as Wilson Memorial earned a 25-19, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of Shenandoah District opponent Staunton.
Allison Sykes led the Green Hornets (6-4, 2-1 Shenandoah) with 30 digs while Brooke Cason had 13 kills, CiCi Minor added eight and Annie Dunford finished with seven.
Buffalo Gap 3, Stuarts Draft 0: Leah Sherrill had 16 kills and 10 digs and Emma Kate Maxwell dished out 34 assists to go along with 14 digs and four aces as Buffalo Gap swept Stuarts Draft 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 in Shenandoah District action in Swoope.
Taylor Woods added 16 digs and eight kills for the Bison (7-4, 1-2 Shenandoah) while Teagan Via finished with 11 digs and seven kills and Taylor Via added four blocks.
For the Cougars (4-3, 0-1 Shenandoah), McKenzie Tillman had 12 digs and nine assists, Zoe Payne added 15 digs and Miranda Scotti finished with a team-best seven kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.