LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater at Southern Virginia, 1 p.m.

Maine at James Madison, 4 p.m.

High School

Spotswood at John Handley, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite vs. Greensboro at Virginia Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

College of Charleston at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

Salem at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater at Maryville, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater vs. Marietta at Washington & Lee, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison at Wake Forest, noon

Eastern Mennonite at Cedar Crest, noon

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite vs. Averett at Virginia Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at High Point, 1 p.m.

