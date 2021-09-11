LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Southern Virginia, 1 p.m.
Maine at James Madison, 4 p.m.
High School
Spotswood at John Handley, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite vs. Greensboro at Virginia Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
College of Charleston at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Salem at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater at Maryville, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater vs. Marietta at Washington & Lee, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Wake Forest, noon
Eastern Mennonite at Cedar Crest, noon
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite vs. Averett at Virginia Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at High Point, 1 p.m.
