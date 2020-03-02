TODAY
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
James Madison at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Bluffton, 10 a.m. at Clermont, Fla.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Gwynedd Mercy, 11:30 a.m., Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Pfeiffer, 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach, S.C.
BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Eastern Mennonite vs. York in Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Eastern Nazarene in Myrtle Beach, S.C., 10 a.m.
Bridgewater vs. Moravian in Myrtle Beach, S.C., 6 p.m.
GOLF
COLLEGE WOMEN
James Madison at Kiawah Island Classic, Kiawah Island, S.C., TBA
LACROSSE
COLLEGE WOMEN
Bridgewater At Widener, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
Bridgewater at Birmingham Southern, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.