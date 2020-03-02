TODAY

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

James Madison at Virginia, 4 p.m. 

Bridgewater vs. Bluffton, 10 a.m. at Clermont, Fla. 

Eastern Mennonite vs. Gwynedd Mercy, 11:30 a.m., Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Pfeiffer, 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach, S.C.

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Eastern Mennonite vs. York in Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2 p.m. 

Bridgewater vs. Eastern Nazarene in Myrtle Beach, S.C., 10 a.m.

Bridgewater vs. Moravian in Myrtle Beach, S.C., 6 p.m.

GOLF

COLLEGE WOMEN

James Madison at Kiawah Island Classic, Kiawah Island, S.C., TBA

LACROSSE

COLLEGE WOMEN

Bridgewater At Widener, 3 p.m. 

COLLEGE MEN

Bridgewater at Birmingham Southern, 5 p.m. 

