Local Schedule
TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Broadway, Eastern Mennonite and Spotswood at Fork Union Invitational at Hardy National, 9 a.m.
Fort Defiance, Luray and Page County at Augusta Invitational at Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center, 9:30 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Weber State, 8 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Alvernia, 4 p.m.
York at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.
College Women
Salisbury at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Penn State-Altoona at Bridgewater, 11 a.m.
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, noon
James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Gallaudet at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Duke at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Notre Dame of Maryland at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
East Carolina at James Madison, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.