Local Schedule

TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Broadway, Eastern Mennonite and Spotswood at Fork Union Invitational at Hardy National, 9 a.m.

Fort Defiance, Luray and Page County at Augusta Invitational at Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center, 9:30 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Weber State, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Alvernia, 4 p.m.

York at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.

College Women

Salisbury at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Penn State-Altoona at Bridgewater, 11 a.m.

Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, noon

James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Gallaudet at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Duke at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame of Maryland at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

East Carolina at James Madison, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.

