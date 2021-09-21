Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.