Local Scores
College Softball
Bridgewater 5, Mary Washington 1
Bridgewater 11, Mary Washington 2
Eastern Mennonite 5, Thiel 2
Eastern Mennonite 9, Gwynedd Mercy 5
James Madison 10, Lehigh 2
Maryland 12, James Madison 5
College Baseball
Morehead State 7, James Madison 2
Morehead State 14, James Madison 5
Eastern Mennonite 10, Virginia Wesleyan 7
