Zachary Erb is one of the best swimmers the area has to offer.
And a good portion of the area still may not know about him.
The 17-year-old competes for the Virginia Gators of Harrisonburg swimming team year-round and for the East Rockingham Barracuas during the summer. He recently became state champion in the 200-meter breaststroke and made the Toyota U.S. Open cuts in the 20-meter and 100-meter breastroke at the Virginia Swimming Long Course Senior Championships in July.
But as a home-schooled student, Erb's success has flown a bit under the radar. Now, it may not for any longer.
“I’m extremely proud of him, he certainly earned it,” said Gators head coach Scot Budde. “Swimming is one of those things where it’s easy to see who puts in the work because it comes out in performances and the work he does pays off when it comes time to race.”
Erb went up against some of the best competition in the state, including collegiate swimmers from in-state Division-I programs Virginia Tech and Virginia.
Budde said he likes to see when a swimmer he coaches notices someone is better than them and doesn’t back down from the challenge. That's what Erb did.
“I think the thing about Zachary and the thing that I’m learning about a lot the kids that I coach is the upper level for all these kids is very, very high,” Budde said. “I think that they’re finally realizing that they can achieve higher and higher levels.”
Erb has been swimming since he was about 5 years old, he said. He got into swimming with his two older sisters, Laurianna and McKenna, and his younger brother, Kaleb. Their dad, Rick, was a swimmer in high school and it’s a sport he wanted to see his kids do as well.
“I love watching during practice when he interacts with his little brother, he interacts with the other kids on the team and he just seems like a normal kid,” Budde said. “He doesn’t have the negative weight on his shoulders of being a high-performing athlete, but he also doesn’t get too full of himself.”
With all the hard work he put in, Erb said it felt really good to see it pay off when he won the state title.
“Above all, we put in a lot of mental work into our practices and stuff like that,” Erb said. “We’ll have practices that are physically draining. We’ll leave the pool and just be absolutely physically tired. It was nice to be able to see a result of all the hard work we’ve put in physically and mentally. That was an exciting night just to see how it played out.”
Being a home-schooled student, Erb has a more flexible schedule than some other swimmers his age might.
He said it gives him more time to attend morning and evening practices, as well as doing exercises at home.
“There’s exercises that I take home and I’ll do outside the pool to also help with those skills and strength,” Erb said.
Budde started coaching the Harrisonburg club in July of 2020. Having Erb under his wing for two years, he first noticed that Erb would put a lot of pressure on himself. His mood would change if he didn’t get the time he wanted.
Over the last two years, he said Erb has adjusted and now looks at competition as a way to gauge how much he’s improving.
“I love to see him have a smile on his face and interacting with his friends in between races because I know that he’s enjoying the process,” Budde said. “I think I saw him finally come to a conclusion. ... He enjoyed the competition when he won, but he didn’t like it otherwise. I think he finally realized that the entire experience can be a whole lot better for him if he eases off the pressure that he puts on himself.”
Erb has aspirations to continue swimming through college although it's unclear where he’ll be going yet. Depending on his decision, he said academics will come first.
He hopes to take his swimming to new heights after college as well.
“I think in the near future, it’s going to be a matter of training hard,” Erb said. “Especially this year, just working my butt off and trying to perform as well as I can at those championship meets. In the long run, I want to build my career to the point to where I hope I can get to the higher collegiate level and maybe even further.”
While his swimming future is unclear at this point, Budde said if Erb sets a goal for himself and knows what he needs to do to accomplish it, there’s no stopping him.
“I think the limitation is what he’s willing to do,” Budde said. “He can very easily set goals to achieve certain standards or place at high-caliber meets and he’d be able to accomplish that if he keeps his sights on it. If he can keep his focus, he’s going to be able to accomplish whatever he wants to accomplish.”
